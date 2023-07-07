The Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023: Mexico Dominates with Over 300 Medals

Title: Mexico Dominates Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023

Subtitle: Colombia and Cuba Secure Second and Third Place, Respectively

The Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023 are in full swing, with participating delegations continuing to showcase their incredible athletic prowess. As the competition intensifies, Mexico has emerged as the frontrunner, leading the medal table with an impressive tally of 305 medals.

Mexico’s exceptional performance has propelled them to the top spot, surpassing the milestone of 300 medals. Their current count stands at 126 gold, 92 silver, and 87 bronze medals, solidifying their dominance in the games.

Hot on Mexico’s heels is Colombia, firmly securing the second position with a total of 213 medals. Colombia has exhibited remarkable competitiveness, bagging 76 gold, 79 silver, and 58 bronze medals, showcasing their athletes’ exceptional skills and determination.

Meanwhile, Cuba holds the third position on the podium of honor, accumulating a total of 171 medals. Their impressive medal count includes 66 gold, 49 silver, and 56 bronze medals, highlighting Cuba’s consistent performance in various sporting events.

As the competition progresses, July 6th promises yet another exhilarating day of intense matchups and a high medal count. Athletes competing in archery, athletics events, canoeing, chess, diving, fencing, soccer (both men’s and women’s), field hockey, karate, deep-water swimming, shooting sports, speed skating, and taekwondo will be awarded medals, adding to the overall excitement and anticipation.

Evolving regularly, the medal table stands as follows:

1. Mexico: 126🥇| 92🥈| 87🥉| 305 Totals🏅

2. Colombia: 76🥇| 79🥈| 58🥉| 213 Totals🏅

3. Cuba: 66🥇| 49🥈| 56🥉| 171 Totals🏅

4. Venezuela: 26🥇| 41🥈| 68🥉| 135 Totals🏅

5. Puerto Rico: 20🥇| 25🥈| 41🥉| 86 Totals🏅

6. Dominican Republic: 19🥇| 31🥈| 47🥉| 97 Totals🏅

7. Caribbean Sports Center: 14🥇| 23🥈| 27🥉| 64 Totals🏅

8. El Salvador: 8🥇| 1🥈| 11🥉| 20 Totals🏅

9. Trinidad & Tobago: 6🥇| 5🥈| 4🥉| 15 Totals🏅

10. Panama: 5🥇| 6🥈| 11🥉| 22 Totals🏅

The games have witnessed outstanding performances from various nations, showcasing their exceptional talent and dedication to their respective sports. With fierce competition and a multitude of events yet to unfold, the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador 2023 continue to captivate sports enthusiasts worldwide.

