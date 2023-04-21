Home » The CEO Raeto Raffainer has to go
The CEO Raeto Raffainer has to go

The CEO Raeto Raffainer has to go

After almost two years, SC Bern fires its most important employee, Raeto Raffainer. 61-year-old Marc Lüthi returns as CEO. Hau-jerk and actionism are trumps in the SCB.

Already history again in SCB: Raeto Raffainer.

Gian Ehrenzeller / Keystone

Eight months ago, Raeto Raffainer was promoted to CEO at SC Bern. One of his first official acts was the de facto farewell to his predecessor Marc Lüthi. Raffainer held the laudatory speech when a jersey with the imprint “Lüthi 1” was pulled under the hall roof in a solemn ceremony to the sounds of the Bern March. He said: “You have built SCB into one of the largest companies in Europe. You can be incredibly proud of that.”

