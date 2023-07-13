The Chairman of Group Orlegi, Alejandro Irarragorri, Reveals Why He Doesn’t Watch Mexican National Team Matches

Title: Group Orlegi Chairman Alejandro Irarragorri Admits Not Watching Mexican National Team Matches Due to Busy Schedule

Date: 12th July 2023 – 22:10

Author: Alvaro Zaldaña

The Chairman of the Executive Committee of Group Orlegi, Alejandro Irarragorri, recently expressed that he does not watch the matches of the Mexican National Team due to being occupied with the commitments of his teams. Despite this, he was seen being actively involved with the Tricolor in the first semester of 2023.

During his visit to the Santos Interactive Museum, where the club celebrated its 40th anniversary, Irarragorri stated, “I do not see the games of the Selection. I have to watch quite a few games from our women’s, from our Under-20, Under-18, and all the teams in Spain, so I have no time.”

When asked about his opinion on the appointment of Juan Carlos Rodriguez as high commissioner of the Mexican Football Federation, as well as the dismissal of Diego Cocca and the interim appointment of Jaime Lozano as the technical director, Irarragorri declined to comment. He simply said, “I have nothing to comment. That’s done. The address is in Toluca, go and ask them.”

Similarly, he refrained from giving his opinion on whether Jaime Lozano was the right coach for the Mexican team. Irarragorri stated, “I’m not the one to comment on it. I have to give an opinion about the profiles we have in our organization.”

It is worth noting that Grupo Orlegi is the owner of Santos Laguna and Atlas, two prominent Mexican soccer clubs. Santos Laguna and Atlas are scheduled to face each other this Thursday in the Santos Modelo Territory.

In conclusion, Alejandro Irarragorri admitted that he does not have time to follow the Mexican National Team matches due to his busy schedule managing his teams. He declined to comment on recent developments in Mexican football, emphasizing that he prefers to focus on his organization’s affairs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

