A gentleman walks briskly right in the middle of a country road. “Cleaver to me!” he repeats wrapped in his yellow and blue overalls. “It was an easy ‘ngorbu and I beat it. I played for the victory, cleaver!”. AND an admission Of guilt which contains boundless regret. Because his dream of finally being able to wear a medal got stuck on the edge of a curve a few meters ahead. Yes, because Sunday April 2 more than five hundred athletes they challenged each other Italian Cup Of Team tumblean obsolete and risky game extinction recognized by Coni and protected by Figest, the Italian Federation of Traditional Games and Sports. To host the competition were the asphalt tongues of the Municipality of Corridoniaa town in the province of Macerata of not even 15 thousand hearts that does not intend only to raise its own turismobut what does he want rewrite history. According to a theory put forward by some historians and university professors, in fact, the church of San Claudio al Chienti in Corridonia would be the real Palatine Chapel Of Aachen. And, consequently, the residential complex built by Carlo Magno it would be in the Marche countryside and not in the German town of Aachen. It is a hypothesis that, if confirmed, could distort the concept of Europa which was formed over the centuries.

But looking forward to scombussolare the course of the last millennium, the new municipal council has decided to reconnect past and present in an attempt not to see an important traditional heritage squandered. Why the roll it’s a game ancient and populara sport already practiced inancient Rome (although someone swears that it even dates back to Etruscan times) and that in recent decades it was first viewed with suspicion due to its more than humble extraction and then threatened by that process of inurbation who turned whole countries into villages ghost. The passion for the game has survived the ever more powerful processors and ever more realistic graphics game consolesbut created a split among practitioners. themiddle age of those who throw has risen enormously. And find new recruits it is very difficult. To raise consideration of the entire movement in the 2017 Figest has issued an addition to the traditional regulation. And according to some, it was a real crackdown. Nothing more mise extravagant. The Federation has established that in order to compete it is necessary to wear the whole of your own company. It’s worth it disqualification. And above all, the profanity. It seems like overzealousness, but after a few casts the reason becomes clear. The swearing is a component almost essential of the game. Because the team tumble is one cruel sport e frustrating. It is the individual destiny that merges with the collective one, in a continuous chase where the most trivial mistake of an individual risks undermining the result of the group. Why even there more solid technique can be sabotaged by bad luckfrom the uneven road surface or from a downpour sudden. “The thing that drives you crazy – explains a player before his throw – is that you can do the better throw ever and then, in the next round, you get one crap incredible“.



Sunday’s Coppa Italia calendar is quite busy. So the appointment for eliminatory is set for morning presto. After done breakfast all together and having completed the registration formalities, at eight o’clock over seventy teams (divided into three categories based on their experience) are already scattered along the three provincial roads which for one day turned into a playing field. Operation is simple but not trivial. Each team consists of five players plus a neophyte. When each of them launched the roll you complete a game. The next round starts from the finish point farther of the wooden disc. And at the end of the tenth game the team that wins has traveled further.

The first singular fact is that there is no launch technique universally recognized. There are those who take the discus thrower posechi you have to the arms, who takes one long run up and who makes some small step syncopated. A few tens of meters further on, a teammate positions himself on a portion of the road and starts to scream directions. The pitcher tries to execute, but often the exclamations of disappointment come long before seeing where the tumble actually stops. On the asphalt you advance quickly. From time to time the players positioned at the beginning or at the end of the crowd wave their arms and shout: “Car coming!”. So everyone else does stop and move to pass i vehiclesgetting a look in return amazed e puzzled by the driver. It is a scene that brings back to the seventies e Eighty. And that tells that perfectly naive character which is still the figure of this sport.

A considerable part of the game time is spent on look for the ruzzole that shoot off the road. And given that via Crocefisso in Corridonia cuts irrigation canals, cultivated fields, areas of cleared land and bramble bushes, sometimes the operation is harder than expected. Often someone helps himself with one small billhook. But sometimes that’s not enough. During one of the first games the game is interrupted to look for a puck that has flown into thetall grass. Twelve men scramble to track her down with their calves sunk in the greenery. A lady passes by and shouts: “Oh, what are you doing? Search bisque?”. Someone tries to explain to her that it is the Italian Cup Of roll. But without being able to be too convincing. The morning is consumed in a flash. Between measured exultation and boundless curses. The only incident concerns a tumble that took off a few meters up to break the rear window of a machine parked. At half past noon all the athletes are already seated between long tables of a ristorante. Winners and losers are exchanged I smiled e he teased. Those who have lost are heartened, those who are still in the race are applauded. At the exit, the president of the Specialità Ruzzola Mauro Sabatini she is radiant. “My team was eliminated – she says – but at least whoever beat us fielded a newcomer. It means so much to this sport.” And also for Corridonia, which welcomed it in one day 500 tourists from all over Italy. It is an important flywheel. “It was a sporting event a no cost by Municipality – he explains Matteo bold, very young councilor for Corridonia Sport – we have promoted the territory and valued the tradition. The Coppa Italia was a driving force for the local businesses that welcomed the athletes. But there is also another important fact. And it’s the social value of the event, which brought together very different generations”.

At 14.30 they leave three category finals. And many of those who have lost remain to make the typhus for those still in the race. It is then that the afternoon becomes one casket Of stories personal. Just like for Alessandro37 years old, a boy who started playing as a child in the streets of Nocera Umbra and who arrived in Corridonia to chase the tricolor trophy: “The thing that makes me get angry is that we went out in the second heat because we missed the shot by simplest of all“. “After that we always had to chase,” she explains. Each of them has a anecdote to tell. Because there is always a link, a person who has managed to transfer his passion for the ruzzola into a younger friend. It was the same for another Alessandro20 years old, who started playing due to the “fault” of the Uncle and who now feels the need to continue to spend as much time as possible in the open air. “For me the ruzzola is better than the Playstation – assures – here I can turn off the brain“.

For some the love of the game has to do with the concept of inheritance. “I started playing because it was the sport of my father – says yet another Alessandro – Then for 20 years I played soccer at a competitive level. My parable will close with the bocce. Is written!”. The best story comes from one of the finalist teams. In the Ar2022 Of Ostra Vetere they play Mosquito e Diego. I am padre e son. And thanks to sport they have increased their emotional proximity. “I worked in the footwear sector, at Chanel in Teramo – explains the man – For quite a while I saw my son only one day a week. I came back because he needed a father ”. Then Sauro started shooting to do the president a favor and never stopped. Now Diego is 13 and he doesn’t even want to hear about giving up. Their team arrives at the last game with victory in hand. “Diego shoots you – says the father – as long as you overcome that picket and we won. We pick you up and throw you in the air!” The boy tries, but the tumble goes out of a couple of centimetres. “He doesn’t do anything,” says the father, placing a hand on his shoulder. Then Sauro takes his disc and closes the match. Their team lifts the sky to the sky Italian cup of ruzzola Category B. But father and son achieved their victory a long time ago.