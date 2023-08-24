The Challenges of Soccer Development in Guatemala: Insights from Carlos “El Pescado” Ruiz

Guatemalan soccer legend, Carlos “El Pescado” Ruiz, recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Guatemalan National Team and the training of players in the country in an interview with Gol Cincinnati, a media outlet from the United States.

During the interview, Ruiz, who played for teams such as Municipal, FC Dallas, and Galaxy, compared the opportunities for soccer development in Guatemala to those in the United States. He emphasized that the education and overall upbringing of a Guatemalan or someone of Guatemalan descent in the United States are vastly different from those in Guatemala. This difference extends beyond cultural and educational aspects to include factors such as access to better food options.

According to Ruiz, in Guatemala, it is challenging for professional teams to provide the necessary training and support due to the perception that it is an expense rather than an investment. He believes that these teams fail to see the economic impact that investing in children who will become professional players can have. On the other hand, in the United States and other countries, teams understand the benefits and potential returns on their investment, which motivates them to invest in young players.

In addition to his views on soccer development, Ruiz expressed his belief that players representing the Guatemalan National Team should be born in Guatemala. He believes that this birthright generates a stronger sense of belonging and passion towards the country and its colors.

Carlos Ruiz’s insights shed light on the challenges and differences between the soccer development systems in Guatemala and the United States. His perspective highlights the need for greater investment in youth players in Guatemala and the importance of a deep-rooted connection between players and their country of representation.