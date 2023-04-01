Home Sports The champion from Boleslav defeated Střešovice and leads again in the semi-finals
The champion from Boleslav defeated Střešovice and leads again in the semi-finals

The champion from Boleslav defeated Střešovice and leads again in the semi-finals

In another replay of last year’s super final, Mladá Boleslav took the lead in 10:01. The coach of the champion from the past two years, Petr Novotný, took the coach’s call for Ondřej Němeček’s intervention in a chance on Milan Tomašík, and Jakub Bína beat Lukáš Kříž with a backhand bluff from the penalty shootout. In 85 seconds, Gašparík made it 2:0 with a shot to the left post.

Seven seconds before the end of the first period, goalkeeper Tatranu Kříž had to withdraw from the game, as he threw himself at the feet of Lukáš Punčochář in the large goal area and, shaken, headed to the hospital for examination. Balonek rolled into the goal in the situation, but according to referees Kamil and Tomáš Sojka, after an intervention on Kříž and only in stoppage time.

Substitute Tomáš Jurco scored exactly after four minutes of the third period. The tightrope walker sent a ball into the open goal from the air. In the 49th minute, Gašparík scored for the second time in the game and the home team was already leading 4:0. Tatran took away Lukáš Bauer’s clean sheet only at the time 50:50, when Tomáš Hanák used a power play. Mladá Boleslav, which was the first to beat Tatran at the start of the semi-finals and ended its 30-game winning streak, secured the lead with goals from Filip Zakonov and Jan Natov on the power play. Hanák only corrected the result, and the champion leads for the second time in the series.

Livesport Superliga floorballists – semi-final play off; 3. matches
Mladá Boleslav – Tatran Strešovice 6:2 (2:0, 0:0, 4:2)
Goals: 12. and 49. Gašparík, 11. J. Bína from tr. shooting, 44. Punčochář, 53. Zakonov, 56. Natov – 51. and 58. T. Hanák. Series status: 2:1.
18:00 FbŠ Bohemians – 1. SC Vítkovice
See also  Fans, former players and managers against the Super League: "This is how they kill football"
Extraliga floorballists – semi-final play off; 3. matches
Tatran Stresovice – 1. SC Vítkovice 2:3 (0:1, 0:1, 2:1)
Goals: 42. S. Korbelářová, 45. Želízková – 6. Planková, 30. Husková, 50. Maroszová. Series status: 1:2.
17:00 FBC Ostrava – Chodov

