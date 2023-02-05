Home Sports The champion Pachuca, more leader after defeating León
The champion Pachuca, more leader after defeating León

02/05/2023 at 05:43

CET


Costa Rican Joel Campbell, from León, received a red card

The Rayados de Monterre will host Toluca this Sunday

The Tuzos del Pachuca champions of the Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada they beat León 0-1 this Saturday and established themselves as the leaders of the Clausura 2023 Mexican soccer tournament.

In the resumption of the fifth day, Javier Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López gave Pachuca victory by scoring his fourth goal of the championshipone less than the top scorer, Henry Martín, of the Águilas del América.

Both teams suffered the expulsion of a footballer. Costa Rican Joel Campbell, from León, received a red card at minute 45+1 and Erick Sánchez, from Pachuca, at 68.

The Tuzos reached 12 points and placed three above the second best ranked, the Rayados del Monterrey, who will host Toluca this Sunday.

El León dominated the first 25 minutes of the first half, in which they did not lend the ball to the Tuzos.

It was until the 28th that Pachuca, in an error by the Leon defense, opened the scoring. The Colombian Avilés Hurtado took advantage of a bad positioning of the León defense and gave a pass to ‘Chofis’ López, who near the crescent took a left-footed shot that entered the left post of goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota.

El León tried to equalize in the second half with deflected shots by Chilean Víctor Dávilaat 64, and Osvaldo Rodríguez, at 80, while Pachuca dedicated himself to defending.

Later, Cruz Azul will receive the Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna the Águilas del América. This Sunday the fifth day will end with the duels Pumas UNAM-Atlas, Guadalajara-Querétaro and Monterrey-Toluca.

The day began last Thursday with the victory of San Luis 2-0 over Puebla and continued on Friday with the 1-1 draw between Necaxa and Tijuana, and the triumph of Juárez FC 2-3 against Mazatlán FC.

