The Champions League has prepared a revolutionary change in the rules! Three goals in one power play? Varaďa acknowledges the adjustment

Specifically, there are three fundamental changes regarding power plays and weakening and goals scored in them. Let’s go through them all.

Normally, if the team uses the power play for a minor penalty awarded, the sent off is returned to the game. In the Champions League, however, the two-minute penalty will not be canceled in such a case, and the player will have to serve it in its entirety. And so, for example, there may be a situation where the team uses one power play three times…

❗𝗖𝗛𝗟 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻-𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗥𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯/𝟮𝟰 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 Three on-ice rule innovations will be in place starting with the upcoming season. Read the full press release 👉 https://t.co/WePo5jR7lf#ChampionsGoBeyond pic.twitter.com/3HznSYdbKF — Champions Hockey League (@championshockey) May 25, 2023

The second change is that if a team scores a goal with a signaled advantage on the power play, it will still have the option of playing with a numerical advantage. The signaled penalty is therefore imposed even after the goal has been reached.

𝗣𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘁𝘆 𝗻𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁 🙌 A penalised player must serve his penalty for rule infringement no matter what, resulting in a minor penalty being served even if a goal is scored while the delayed penalty is pending🏒 Find out more here 👉 https://t.co/YBfqPeIYiP pic.twitter.com/igIyQp4AkW — Champions Hockey League (@championshockey) May 26, 2023

And finally; if a team scores a goal during a weak play, the opponent’s power play ends at that moment.

The management of the Champions League promises the new rules, which will not be applied in any other competition, above all to increase the attractiveness and support of offensive hockey or higher number of goals.

🗣️ Hear what CHL CEO Martin Baumann has to say about the CHL’s on-ice rule innovations that will be in place for the upcoming season of Europe’s elite club ice hockey competition 👏 ❓ Why make the changes? ❓ Why the CHL? ❓What do you expect will change?#ChampionsGoBeyond pic.twitter.com/uCjqYM2pRp — Champions Hockey League (@championshockey) May 30, 2023

The new edition of the Champions League will be played by Czech clubs: the extra-league champion Třinec, the winner of the regular part Pardubice and the second team after the long-term part of the competition Vítkovice. And for example, the new Dynamo coach Václav Varaďa welcomes the changes in the rules.

“I see it as everything supports the attacking game. I’m curious to see how it will work, but overall I rate it as a positive for more goals. I hope they will be in our favor,” Varaďa laughs and admits that he will have to prepare his players for the news.