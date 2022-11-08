Home Sports The Champions League round of 16 is released: Real Madrid fights Liverpool’s “Paris” again and encounters Bayern
　　original title:The Champions League round of 16 is released: Real Madrid fights Liverpool again, “Paris” encounters Bayern

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League was held on the 7th at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Last season’s Champions League final against both sides, La Liga Real Madrid and Premier League Liverpool met again; French champion Paris Saint-Germain will face the Bundesliga hegemony Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have met in the Champions League for three consecutive seasons. Last season’s Champions League final, Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1:0, won the 14th Champions League trophy in team history. Paris Saint-Germain finished second in the group stage due to away goals in the Champions League this season, while rival Bayern won all six of their group matches.

Serie A teams have relatively good luck in signings. Naples, who performed strongly in the group stage, drew Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, AC Milan will play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and Inter Milan’s opponent is the Portuguese Super League Porto. The rest of the draw results are: Premier League Chelsea vs. Bundesliga Dortmund, Premier League Manchester City vs. Bundesliga Leipzig, and Portuguese Super League Benfica vs. Brugge Brugge.

According to the schedule, the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals will be played on February 14, 15, 21 and 22, 2023, and the second leg will be played on March 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2023.

