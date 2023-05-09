The Champions League semi-final at Brocchi’s home thanks to Operation Nostalgia and Planetwin365.news – Sport Marketing News

A historic Champions League derby, but a particularly special one for two fans – one Rossoneri, one Nerazzurri – who will be watching the first round of the semi-final between Milan and Inter on Wednesday evening in the company of Christian Brocchi. The former midfielder will host the two supporters at his home in Milan, winners of a contest launched by Operation Nostalgia (the historic community dedicated to football stories and personalities) and the entertainment portal Planetwin365.news. An exciting evening in the company of a footballer who experienced the European derby firsthand just twenty years ago. In fact, Brocchi took the field in the semi-finals of 2003 among the Rossoneri’s ranks, contributing to their conquest before the final and then the title in the decisive match against Juventus. In Wednesday’s appointment, the two fans will experience the emotions of the match with him, which will be shared live on the Operation Nostalgia Instagram pages and on the portal. The complete video of the evening will then be available from 12 May to relive the best moments of the confrontation.