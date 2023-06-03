The champions will be received at the Generalitat and the Town Hall

The first team, technical staff and management will be received by Pere Aragonès in the Palau de la Generalitat

The players will walk the section from Via Laietana to Plaça Sant Jaume, where many fans are expected

Barça will celebrate in style the achievement of the Women’s Champions League. As a tribute to the achievement of the most prestigious women’s club title in Europe, the first women’s team will travel this Sunday to Plaça Sant Jaume in Barcelona, ​​where they will be received first by the Generalitat de Catalunya and later by the Barcelona City Council by the highest country and city authorities. There, the Barça players will receive a deserved tribute after the comeback achieved in Eindhoven.

It is planned that the team will arrive by bus until the confluence of Via Laietana and Plaça del Àngel y walk the final stretch to Sant Jaume along Jaume I street. The entrance for fans of Sant Jaume will be made exclusively through Jaume I street, Ferran street and Bisbe street, leaving the other accesses to the square as evacuation routes and for emergency teams.

The reception at the Generalitat de Catalunya will begin at 6:00 p.m. (CET), and the players and the coaching staff, the president Joan Laporta and other members of the Board of Directors will attend on behalf of the Club. On behalf of the Generalitat, there will be the institutional presence of the president, Pere Aragonèsthe Minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, and the General Secretary for Sport and Physical Activity, Anna Caula, who will receive the team at the door of the Palau and lead them to the Pati Gòtic, where the reception will take place.

Subsequently, the expedition will cross Plaça Sant Jaume to sReceived by the Acting Mayor of the City of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colauwho will be accompanied by the acting Deputy Mayor for Ecology, Urban Planning, Infrastructure and Mobility, Janet Sanz, and by the acting Councilor for Sports, David Escudé, who will lead the team to the Saló de Cent, where the European champions will be honored by the Barcelona City Council.