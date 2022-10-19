RIVAROLO CANAVESE

The Serie C Gold basketball championship begins this weekend. Both Canavese teams will play away. Usac Rivarolo (which will be presented at 11 at the Rivarolo hotel) is engaged on Sunday at 18 in Borgosesia against Valsesia: “We are facing an experienced team, which has been greatly strengthened compared to last season – explains the coach Titto Porcelli – The central Santarossa and Buldo have arrived, in addition to the play Giroldi. To try to beat them we will have to be very good at controlling the rebounds and putting her on the highest possible pace. We start a new adventure in the C Gold series and we are very excited. We have last year’s team as a sign of continuity, plus we only include the Gabriele Boetto center, already with us two seasons ago. From the amalgam point of view, therefore, there are no major problems, but at the level of experience we may suffer something, but we are confident ».

Basketball Chivasso is also out of the house, starting its adventure in C Gold from the away match in Arona, tomorrow Saturday at 9 pm, against a team of young talents, but also with senators of absolute value. Last year they saved themselves from newly promoted. Chivasso has always suffered from traveling to Arona, in the past years both in Serie D and in C Silver. To achieve the victory, which would be a good omen for the rest of the championship, it will be necessary to play fast and reduce the percentage of errors. The last friendlies made with Chieri and Collegno have provided good indications, but tomorrow the championship begins and everything will be reset.

This is the complete program of the first day of the single Piedmontese round of Serie C Gold: tomorrow at 20.30 Basket Biella-Derthona Basket, 20.45 Cus Torino-Don Bosco Crocetta Turin, 21 Ciriè-Collegno, 21.15 Rapallo-Savigliano and later on Sunday at 18.30 on comparison between Chieri and Serravalle Scrivia. –

