RIVAROLO CANAVESE

Returning respectively from the defeat at Vallorco and the victory at Colleretto last Sunday, in the first leg of the first phase of the Italian Cup, Rivarolese and Ivrea will face each other on Sunday. At the synthetic Grande Torino in Rivarolo, the Group B Promotion Championship will start immediately with a bang.

The hosts who have been preparing this match since yesterday evening, Tuesday 6, will then continue tonight, tomorrow and Friday, as explained by Mr. Manuel Lami, former of the match: “We train every day, from Tuesday to Friday and tonight, Wednesday 7 , we will carry out one more trip with the Juniores training. This week we will work both on an athletic, technical and tactical level, as on Sunday we want to start on the right foot – says Lami. Last Sunday we lost the first game of the season with Vallorco, in my opinion also undeservedly, while they got off to a good start overcoming Colleretto, this aspect did not affect my team – comments Lami again. On Sunday we will have the blanket a bit short, because two of our forwards, Patrono and captain Reano are unlikely to be in the match, due to an injury remedied against Vallorco ».

Also in the Ivrea home there is great expectation for the debut in the league against Rivarolese, in the first of the three derbies (against Colleretto, Quincitava and Vallorco), which the boys of the coach Giampaolo Tosoni will face after having carried out only three training sessions: yesterday, Tuesday 6, today and Friday 9, to the training manager of the Pistoni of Ivrea, as explained by the orange coach.

“On Tuesday we first analyzed what I did not like last Sunday, September 4, with Colleretto, such as the quarter of an hour of the second half in which we had a blackout and granted something too much to Colleretto – says Tosoni – Then we are passed to do some technical tactical work in view of Sunday’s match against Rivarolese. It will be a match that the group will experience like all the others. The team on the first day of the retreat is very focused on the season we are going to face and we can’t wait to take the field. Unfortunately we will not be in typical training, because Cervato will certainly be missing, while we hope to recover both in the training on Wednesday and that of Friday the various Comentale, Monteleone, the new acquisition Andrea Benna, central defender taken a few days ago from the former Pianese in Excellence (today the club is called VolpianoPianese) and Sardaro – says Tosoni. On Friday we will prepare the game in more detail, compared to the last few days, while as regards the anti-Rivarolese eleven, I will decide at the last moment. I want to weigh each choice well, against a team that, like us, has important goals and, playing at home, wants to get off to a good start ». –