He was the captain of the national team at the last hockey World Cup, which the Czech Republic organized in 2015. At the first presentation of the logo of the championship, which will take place in Prague and Ostrava next year from May 10 to 26, Jakub Voráček could not be absent. “It could have been worse,” he joked about the original visual creation. “You never know with a logo, but I think the smiley motif could have potential in the digital world,” added the 33-year-old striker, whose career has currently been interrupted by a series of concussions.

