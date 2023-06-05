The change from sunny to rainy in 10 minutes, Hangzhou Qiantang Roller Skating Center’s match-time guarantee service won the praise of the players! _Hangzhou Net

The change from sunny to rainy in 10 minutes, Hangzhou Qiantang Roller Skating Center’s match-time guarantee service won the praise of the players!

“The weather forecast was very accurate, but the organizer arranged to clean up the venue immediately after the rain stopped. When we were notified of the inspection, the venue was already dry, which fully met the requirements of the skateboarding competition. Give the organizer a thumbs up!” June 5, ” After the first group of the Men’s Street Qualification Tournament of the 2023 China Skateboard Open (Qiantang Station) Men’s Street Qualification Tournament, the athletes gave a “thumbs up” to the guarantee work of the Qiantang Roller Skating Center.

What makes the guarantee service of Qiantang Roller Skating Center win unanimous praise from athletes? Let’s go back in time and see what happened.

At 1:40 p.m., the venue operation office of Qiantang Roller Skating Center received the weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Department of the Asian Organizing Committee: It is expected that there will be 5-10 mm/hour of rainfall near Qiantang Skating Center at 2 p.m.

After receiving the notification, the staff of the facility operation and maintenance of the venue immediately got busy. The 34 cleaning staff and 8 engineering staff all received their own “mission book”: the rain will stop after a while, and everyone has their own responsibility to complete the transition from sunny to rainy on the slippery site. The rain was not sudden, and the venues were fully prepared for it.

At 1:53 p.m., the expected rain interrupted the warm-up for the men’s street qualifier. Due to the high requirements for the friction between the athletes and the skateboard and the grip between the skateboard and the ground, the organizer decided to suspend the competition and wait for the rain to stop under the discussion of the competition technical team.

After a while, the venue cleaning staff were in place immediately, standing around the competition venue, holding wipers, mops, blowers and other tools in full swing. “It’s raining at the venue, and we have already done drills for clean water cleaning, so we are not very worried.” He Changzheng, director of venue facility operation and maintenance, told reporters.

At 2:53 p.m., the rain finally stopped. In the blink of an eye, 42 venue operation and maintenance staff “swarmed” into the street-style competition venue. Some used wipers to wipe water, some mopped the floor with mopping towels, and some wiped the handrails with towels. Dry the railing. After the obvious stagnant water cleared up, 6 blowers ran at full capacity in the field, and the howling wind dried the last bit of damp in the field.

At 3:03 p.m., it took only 10 minutes for the field to return to dryness. After discussion by the competition technical team, the inspection staff began to announce that the first group of athletes in the men’s street qualifying competition began to inspect. At 3:05, the athletes entered the arena and began to warm up, and the live broadcast also broadcast to the athletes on the field: “If the contestants find water on the ground or on the props, they can report to the staff as soon as possible.”

At 3:15 in the afternoon, the first group of men’s street qualifying competition officially started. The staff of the operation and maintenance of the venue facilities also started a review in the office. “As soon as we issued the order, all the staff members entered the site for cleaning. In fact, we can enter the site in batches, let the wipers enter the site to wipe the water first, and divide the cleaning staff who use the mop into two groups. The first batch After the water is almost absorbed, the second batch of staff will enter the venue again, use a dry mop to absorb the second time, and finally let the dryer enter the venue to dry, which is the most efficient.” said Ni Jinqiang, director of facility operation and maintenance of the venue.

After this drill, Qiantang Roller Skating Center completed an important training for the sudden rain in the open-air skateboarding competition. “Through the summary after the game, I believe that during the Asian Games and future major events, Qiantang Roller Skating Center has the ability and experience. Escort for the later stage of the event.” Ni Jinqiang said.