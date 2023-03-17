Galopin Des Champs confirmed his role as the favourite, but he was helped by the fall of the leader Ahoy Senor six hurdles from the end, which also deprived the first female winner Rachael Blackmore with the gelding A Plus Tard of a chance to defend the title.

“It was definitely not a walk in the park. Everywhere we went there was a bit of a grind, but I believed that (the horse) would get us out of it,” said Townend, who already won the Gold Cup in 2019 and 2020 in the saddle of Al Boum Photo .