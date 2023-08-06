The Chengdu Universiade Gymnastics Event: Reflections and Achievements of Famous Generals

Chengdu Universiade | Gymnast “Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea”: Famous generals share regrets and harvests

China News Agency, Chengdu, August 6th (Reporter He Shaoqing) – The gymnastics event of the Chengdu Universiade came to a close on the evening of August 5th. The Chinese team dominated the competition, winning a total of 9 gold medals, 5 silvers, and 1 bronze, making them the biggest winners of the gymnastics event.

In the men’s rings final, Chinese player Lan Xingyu claimed the championship, showcasing his incredible talent and skill. The Universiade’s gymnastics event was filled with star athletes from both the men’s and women’s teams, including Tokyo Olympic champions and world champions.

The Chinese team displayed their dominance in the competition, winning the men’s team final against the Japanese team and securing their first gold medal. In the women’s team final, Ou Yushan, Wei Xiaoyuan, Du Siyu, Zhang Jin, and Luo Huan performed exceptionally well, earning them the championship title with a total of 163.029 points. The Chinese team also triumphed in the men’s individual all-around final and the women’s individual all-around final, claiming both the championship and runner-up positions.

However, there were moments of regret and disappointment. Zhang Boheng and Hashimoto Daihui, who were considered the “twin stars” of men’s gymnastics in the Paris Olympic cycle, were set for a thrilling duel. Unfortunately, Hashimoto Daihui sustained an injury during the men’s individual all-around final, forcing him to withdraw from the competition. This unexpected turn of events left spectators and fans disappointed.

Reflecting on the challenges and imperfections encountered, Zhang Boheng expressed his belief that these setbacks would ultimately lead to future perfection. He posted a photo with Hashimoto Daihui on social media, stating, “Although the process is full of accidents and imperfections, I believe that all the imperfections encountered are for the next perfection.”

Despite fierce competition, there were also heartwarming moments of camaraderie among the athletes. Zou Jingyuan, a Chinese athlete, expressed his admiration for Li Zhikai from Chinese Taipei, hoping that he would perform well and win his third pommel horse championship in the Universiade. Li Zhikai, who indeed won the pommel horse championship, returned the sentiment, saying, “I will always learn from him.”

The Japanese team secured their first gold medal in gymnastics when Xuan Hemo, the third runner-up of the pommel horse in the Tokyo Olympics, unexpectedly won the floor exercise final. Despite initially missing the final, Xuan Hemo took advantage of the withdrawal of Hashimoto Daihui and the mistakes of other competitors to seize the opportunity and claim victory.

Reflecting on the competition, Zou Jingyuan emphasized the importance of embracing mistakes and learning from them. While he achieved a high score, he acknowledged a small flaw in his performance. He emphasized that success and failure are part of every athlete’s journey and highlighted the importance of dealing with emergencies and challenges in the most exemplary way possible.

The Chengdu Universiade’s gymnastics event was a showcase of talent, determination, and sportsmanship. Athletes from various countries competed against each other, but also shared moments of camaraderie and respect. The event highlighted the dedication and resilience required to excel in the world of gymnastics.

