The China-Myanmar “Ashuse” Folk Song Contest and Friendship Games Kick Off with 1,767 Athletes Participating

China-Myanmar “Ashuse” Folk Song Contest and Friendship Games Commence with Participation of 1,767 Athletes

Lincang, October 1 – The China-Myanmar “Ashuse” Folk Song Contest and Friendship Games for 2023 officially kicked off on the 30th with the participation of 1,767 athletes from both China and Myanmar. The event is taking place in Zhenkang County, Yunnan Province, over a span of four days, during which the athletes will compete on the same stage.

Zhenkang County, situated in the southwest border of Yunnan, shares its borders with Myanmar and is one of the 19 land border port cities in the province. “Ashuse” is a folk song and dance form that combines singing, dancing, and music. It was created by the ancestors of ethnic minorities in Yunnan and widely spread across the China-Myanmar border. In May 2021, “Ashuse” was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage representative project.

The opening ceremony of the “Ashuse” Folk Song Contest was highlighted by a themed party that showcased the rich culture and artistry of the event. Participants from both China and Myanmar performed during the ceremony, creating an atmosphere of friendship and unity.

Wang Cai, a native of Zhenkang County, enthusiastically signed up for the most beautiful string music competition of the China-Myanmar “Ashuse” folk song contest. He expressed his commitment to preserve and promote “Ashuse” while hoping to attract more visitors to Zhenkang to experience the vibrant border culture and witness the charm of Yunnan.

Li Guangzhong, a participant from Myanmar, shared his excitement about returning to Zhenkang County after four years. He is participating in the basketball competition of the China-Myanmar Friendship Games and aims to achieve excellent results. Additionally, he expressed his desire to have more opportunities for cultural exchange and further studies in China.

The “Ashuse” Folk Song Contest for this year includes various competitions such as the king and queen of singers, the most beautiful string music competition, the good voice competition, the singing routine competition, and the “China and Myanmar Paukphaw Sing the Same Song” concert. A total of 488 participants are competing in these categories. The China-Myanmar Friendship Games feature seven events including basketball, football, table tennis, air volleyball, crossbow shooting, spinning tops, and a half marathon. It has attracted 1,279 athletes from 32 teams.

The China-Myanmar “Ashuse” Folk Song Contest and Friendship Games serve as a significant platform for cultural exchange and bilateral cooperation between the two countries. It not only showcases the rich heritage of “Ashuse” but also fosters friendship and understanding among athletes and participants.

