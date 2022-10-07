The Chinese brand after Formula E looks to the European market with unique features to compete on equal terms with the premium cars of the Californian brand

From our correspondent Corrado Canali – Berlin (germany)

Nio lands in Europe with a grand announcement launched in the heart of Germany, in Berlin, a few kilometers from the European Tesla factory, a brand that was immediately targeted. After debuting in 2014, the four-year negligence was already listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is now worth a whopping 36 billion dollars. With a range that currently boasts six premium sedans and SUVs, the Shanghai brand is led by William Li, 48, considered the Chinese Elon Musk and can count on a fleet of 249,504 cars, even if, above all, in China.

AFTER NORWAY the arrival in OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRIES — In Europe, Nio made its debut with the first sales took place in Norway, the paradise of the electric car, but in the coming months other markets will be added such as Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden, while in Italy it will arrive only in 2024. For now Italian at Nio there is only Danilo Teobaldi who since 2015 has been under the Chinese brand after having worked first on Giorgetto Giugiaro's Italdesign and, later, on the Chinese brand of Qoros, the forerunner of Asian brands in Europe. The Nio cars use the same battery, which allows it to be replaced automatically and in a few minutes in special stations. In addition, the Chinese house will be the first in the world to offer a solid state battery capable of guaranteeing a range of 1,000 km. Not only do Nio offer battery leases to avoid the risk of technology becoming obsolete over time. Three interesting applications on the subject of electric cars also developed with the contribution of Danilo Tebaldi. "For the moment – explains Teobaldi – we are present in Europe with the six-seater SUV ES8, then the EL7 will arrive, a sedan of important dimensions and also with the compact ET5 which in China costs about 35 thousand euros to which the battery leasing. All cars offer advanced autonomous driving systems and intelligent all-wheel drive. " Teobaldi is cautious about the possible landing in Italy. "We see ourselves as a start-up and continue to move with caution." Two years ago, Nio resorted to public money.

IN ITALY WITH THE ADMIRAL — The EL7 will be the first Nio to debut in Italy in 2024. 5.1 meters long, 1.5 wide and with a 3 meter wheelbase, it will aim to compete with the Audi e-tron GT, the BMW i7, the Tesla Model. S and the Mercedes Eqs. Technological to be at the level of its illustrious competitors, the EL7 has a single 12.8-inch display. Two engines of 180 kW at the front and 300 kW at the rear for a total power of 652 Hp and a torque of 850 Nm. maximum, limited, is around 200 km / h.

AUTOMATED REPLACEMENT STATIONS — On the possibility that a network of stations will be created in Europe to replace batteries, the Italian manager confirms: "At the moment we have a thousand stations already operational, but we can count on partners in Europe such as Shell and Ikea in Sweden. ready to support us. These are stations that occupy the space of three parking spaces and offer different battery sizes of 75, 100 and in the future even 150 kilovatt hours. You can book the change with a simple app and a robot will take care of the rest " . Battery replacement is an idea excluded by Tesla, but at Nio they consider it, instead, their flagship. "After all – continues Teobaldi – installing columns with more recharging points has a considerable cost. If you believe there are companies like Shell, there is no doubt that it can be done". The Italian manager has no doubts about the functionality as it will be enough to enter the station and, remaining on board, wait for the robot to intervene and then leave in no more than three or four minutes. The discharged ones will be subsequently recharged in the station.

Solid state batteries — But what will the new batteries be like? The Italian manager explains: “On the solid-state one we are a few months late and the arrival on the market is expected by the first quarter of 2023 we have decided to take a little more time to be sure that everything works safely. . We have worked both on energy density, while maintaining the same form for interchangeability. We aim to reach a capacity of 150 kilovatt hours to reach up to 1,000 km of autonomy “. Without a doubt, a dream mileage today. The new high-end batteries are being developed by a Chinese manufacturer that is investing heavily in research. “The first step – explains Teobaldi – involves the use of less lithium and more nickel for a production process that emits 15% less CO2. Later on it will be that of the 100% solid state battery which will not be ready before five years”. The complexity of the new battery justifies longer build times before debut.

THE ADVANTAGES OF BATTERY RENTAL — While waiting for the new accumulators, users of Nio cars will be able to rent a 100 kWh battery with a range of 700 km to make a longer or shorter journey. Then it can be replaced with a smaller size of, for example, 75 kWh with 500 km of autonomy at a lower rental rate, but still sufficient for traveling in the city and its surroundings. In short, a new and, above all, simpler way to manage the use of an electric car that still today proves to be in some ways very deficient. Nio's goal, in addition to increasing the product offer with a line of cheaper models than today's premium models, is to arrive at an ecosystem of services that includes the Nio House where cars are purchased after testing them, or at the driver who collects the car to take it to recharge and then return it, as well as to the tender for emergency recharges. In short, at Nio they seem to have clear ideas to enter a difficult market like Europe where the competition does not joke.