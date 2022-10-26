The Chinese delegation added 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 winner in the WorldSkills Special TournamentFly into the homes of ordinary people

According to the official WeChat account of the Shanghai Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau on the 25th, in the Finnish Division of the 2022 WorldSkills Competition Special Competition, Chinese players won 2 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 1 prize.

Beauty contestant Wang Pei won the gold medal

On the afternoon of October 24, local time, the closing ceremony of the Finnish Division of the 2022 WorldSkills Special Competition was held at the Helsinki City Hall. After 4 days of fierce competition, 4 players from our country worked hard and added 2 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 1 winning prize to the Chinese delegation.

Wang Pei of Chongqing Urban Management Vocational College won the gold medal in the beauty project, achieving a breakthrough of “zero” gold medal in the world championship of this project in my country. Dong Qing from Hunan Vocational College of Arts and Crafts won the gold medal in the fashion technology project, and achieved my country’s “three consecutive championships” in the world fashion technology project with a great advantage. Shen Wenqing of Hangzhou Light Industry Technician College won the silver medal in the hairdressing project. Yang Lingzhi from Shanghai Agriculture and Forestry Vocational and Technical College won the flower art project award.

Group photo of the winners from the Finnish Division of the Chinese delegation

So far, the Chinese delegation has won 15 gold medals, 3 silver medals, 3 bronze medals and 5 prizes in the 27 events that have been completed in the 2022 WorldSkills Special Competition.

