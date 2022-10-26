Home Sports The Chinese delegation added 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 winner in the special competition of the WorldSkills Competition – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

The Chinese delegation added 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 winner in the special competition of the WorldSkills Competition – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
The Chinese delegation added 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 winner in the special competition of the WorldSkills Competition – Xinhua English.news.cn

The Chinese delegation added 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 winner in the WorldSkills Special TournamentFly into the homes of ordinary people

According to the official WeChat account of the Shanghai Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau on the 25th, in the Finnish Division of the 2022 WorldSkills Competition Special Competition, Chinese players won 2 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 1 prize.

Caption: Beauty contestant Wang Pei won the gold medal Source City Human Resources and Social Security Bureau official micro (the same below)

On the afternoon of October 24, local time, the closing ceremony of the Finnish Division of the 2022 WorldSkills Special Competition was held at the Helsinki City Hall. After 4 days of fierce competition, 4 players from our country worked hard and added 2 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 1 winning prize to the Chinese delegation.

Wang Pei of Chongqing Urban Management Vocational College won the gold medal in the beauty project, achieving a breakthrough of “zero” gold medal in the world championship of this project in my country. Dong Qing from Hunan Vocational College of Arts and Crafts won the gold medal in the fashion technology project, and achieved my country’s “three consecutive championships” in the world fashion technology project with a great advantage. Shen Wenqing of Hangzhou Light Industry Technician College won the silver medal in the hairdressing project. Yang Lingzhi from Shanghai Agriculture and Forestry Vocational and Technical College won the flower art project award.

Caption: Group photo of the winners from the Finnish Division of the Chinese delegation

So far, the Chinese delegation has won 15 gold medals, 3 silver medals, 3 bronze medals and 5 prizes in the 27 events that have been completed in the 2022 WorldSkills Special Competition.

See also  New Year’s first Premier League match day: controversy and lore become protagonists, Arsenal, Tottenham and Tottenham are two days of ice and fire

Xinmin Evening News reporter Lu Zhe

Editor: Lu Qianwen

You may also like

Pordenone can restart from the solidity of the...

“It is not a country for mothers”: the...

Fiorentina-Inter, the Inter in the stands: “At 3-4...

19-year-old 4-minute 2 goals Liu Boyang broke the...

Between Udine and Cividale there will also be...

Milan, after Diaz Leao goal from midfield: the...

Moro and the five-circle dream: “I think I...

Former Guoan coach Schmidt leads Benfica to qualify,...

Brembo: the design of the new logo has...

Li Qincheng and Xie Erhao break into the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy