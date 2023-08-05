Chinese Delegation Dominates Chengdu Universiade with Gold Medal “Fault”

China News Agency, Beijing – August 5th

The Chinese delegation showcased their impressive athletic prowess at the Chengdu Universiade on August 4th, winning an astounding 12 out of the 24 gold medals up for grabs. With a total of 102 medals, including 61 golds, 21 silvers, and 20 bronzes, China continues to hold the lead. As of now, South Korea, Japan, and India are ranked second, third, and fourth respectively on the gold medal list.

The success of the Chinese delegation was evident in various sports. In swimming, Chinese athlete Qin Haiyang clinched the gold medal in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke final, setting a tournament record with a time of 2:08.09. Meanwhile, Zhang Yufei and Li Bingjie added to China‘s gold medal tally with their victories in the women’s butterfly and 1500m freestyle events respectively.

China‘s dominance extended to other disciplines as well. In track and field, Wang Qi won the men’s hammer throw with a distance of 73 meters 63. Wu Yanni, known as the “Goddess of Hurdles,” secured a silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles, setting a new personal best. The Chinese gymnastics team also showcased their skills, with Ou Yushan and Luo Huan winning the women’s individual all-around championship and runner-up titles.

Despite their success, the Chinese gymnastics team experienced some disappointment in the men’s individual all-around final when Japanese gymnast Hashimoto Daiki suffered an injury and retired from the competition. Nonetheless, Zhang Boheng and Shi Cong secured gold and silver medals for China.

Diving proved to be another strong suit for the Chinese team, as Chen Jia and Yang Ruilin claimed the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard gold medal, while Wang Weiying and Wang Binhan emerged victorious in the mixed synchronized 10-meter platform championship.

Moreover, China‘s national football team demonstrated their talent by winning the gold medal in both the men’s and women’s doubles events. The Chinese women’s volleyball team also advanced to the finals after defeating Poland in a decisive victory.

The Chinese delegation’s performance in the Chengdu Universiade has been exceptional thus far, with the diving, table tennis, and gymnastics teams securing 9, 5, and 4 gold medals respectively.

As the closing day of the Universiade approaches, the Chinese team continues to strive for excellence. In taekwondo, they secured the women’s team gold medal and the men’s team bronze medal, while the South Korean team clinched the men’s team championship.

In fencing, Shao Yaqi won the women’s saber individual championship, marking the first gold medal for the Chinese fencing team in this Universiade. In tennis, the Chinese team achieved success in women’s doubles, advancing to the final.

On August 5th, the Chengdu Universiade will award a total of 34 gold medals, including 11 in track and field and 10 in gymnastics individual finals. Chinese athletes Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang are set to compete in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay and women’s 100m butterfly final respectively.

Excitement looms in the final days of the Universiade, with the Chinese women’s basketball team facing off against Japan for the first gold medal in the big ball event. The intense finals of table tennis, diving, fencing, tennis, and various other events are sure to captivate audiences.

The Chinese delegation’s exceptional performance has solidified their status as contenders in multiple sports, and they remain determined to continue their gold medal streak in the final days of the Universiade.

Note: The content of the news article has been edited for clarity and coherence.

