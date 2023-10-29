The Chinese Delegation Dominates the Gold Medal and Medal Lists at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

The Chinese delegation ranks first in the gold medal list and medal list

Hangzhou Asian Para Games Closing

Tianjin Daily reporter Su Yahui

Yesterday, with the Chinese team winning the men’s blind football championship, all competitions at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou came to an end. The Chinese sports delegation of 439 people participated in all 22 major events and 390 minor events. They won a total of 214 gold medals, 167 silver medals, and 140 bronze medals. They were far ahead in the gold medal and medal lists and broke the world record 13 times, Asian record 35 times, Asian Para Games record 136 times.

At the closing ceremony last night, Zhejiang female swimmer Jiang Yuyan served as the flag bearer of the Chinese sports delegation. She won 7 gold medals and 1 bronze, making her the athlete with the most gold medals and medals at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

On the last competition day, track and field Liu Cuiqing won the championship by breaking the women’s 400m T11 Asian Paralympics record in 56.53 seconds, while Di Dongdong won the championship by breaking the men’s 400m T11 Asian Paralympic record in 52.28 seconds. The Chinese team composed of Zhou Guohua, Wang Hao, Wen Xiaoyan, and Hu Yang won the gold medal in the track and field 4×100m mixed relay. Li Lu and Jiang Yunfei won the women’s 400m T47 championship and runner-up. Huang Tiantian, Shi Gaiting, and Zhang Jiamin won the gold medal in women’s shot put F46, securing gold, silver, and bronze medals. Deng Xuemei set a new Asian Paralympic Games record with 143kg in the women’s weightlifting class above 86kg.

The Chinese team also demonstrated their prowess in the wheelchair fencing men’s epee team and women’s saber team, winning gold medals. They continued their success in archery, with men’s W1 individual open level and women’s W1 individual open level championships. Table tennis was another strong event for China, earning them gold medals in the mixed doubles Class XD7-10, men’s doubles Class MD18, and women’s doubles Class WD14. In rowing, they secured victories in the PR3 mixed quadruple sculls with coxswain, PR2 mixed double sculls, PR1 women’s single sculls, and PR3 mixed double sculls.

The closing ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, themed “Flying on Dreams, Meet Again,” featured three performance chapters: “Farewell Tonight,” “Tea for a Long Journey,” and “The Most Reminiscent of Hangzhou.” The shows showcased actors with disabilities as the main performers, with 213 actors with disabilities participating in the entire show. They delivered outstanding performances with the assistance of sign language teachers.

The highlight of the closing ceremony was the unique torch extinguishing session. Through a film, visually impaired friends were explained the method of extinguishing the Asian Para Games torch, conveying deep emotions. The ceremony featured the “China‘s First Boat,” symbolizing Chinese civilization, carrying hearing-impaired children and able-bodied children on a journey through time and space towards the “Laurel” torch. This moving display showcased the spirit of “inclusion of people with disabilities.” Hangzhou bid farewell to the “two Asian Games” with poems, paintings, tea, and cinnamon.

With their outstanding performance and record-breaking achievements, the Chinese delegation emerged as the most successful team at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games. Their commitment, talent, and dedication to sports have brought glory to their nation and inspiration to athletes worldwide.