The Chinese diving team gears up for the World Championships, aiming for more golds and Olympic qualifications

Chinese Diving Team Prepares for World Championships

July 3, 2023

The Chinese diving team is gearing up for the upcoming World Swimming Championships, set to begin in Fukuoka, Japan on July 14. In preparation for the competition, the team has conducted in-team tests over two consecutive weekends, aiming to secure victories at the World Championships and secure their full tickets for the Paris Olympics.

At the 2019 Gwangju World Championships, the Chinese diving team secured an impressive 12 gold medals, followed by a clean sweep of all 13 gold medals at the Budapest World Championships last year. Zhou Jihong, the team leader, expressed their readiness for the upcoming competition, stating, “Our goal in participating in the World Championships is to win more gold medals for China, but we must not relax.”

However, Zhou Jihong also noted that some players showed signs of fatigue during the team tests. As the athletes are currently in the most fatigued phase of their sprint preparation for the World Championships, coupled with the intense heat and high temperature, their movements may not be as precise. Zhou Jihong expressed hope that the athletes will perform at their best during the actual competition.

The Chinese diving team is expecting strong challenges in certain events. They have confidence in women’s platform diving, but anticipate strong competition from the British and Japanese divers. Meanwhile, the men’s platform event will see formidable opponents from Ukraine, Japan, Australia, and Canada. The team is aware of the potential threats and remains focused on their preparations.

Chen Yuxi, who has clinched the women’s single 10-meter platform title in the previous two World Championships, won the team test with 434.05 points. Though satisfied with her performance, Chen Yuxi remains critical of her own jumping abilities and aims to improve her entry into the water and overall movement stability. She is determined to showcase her skills and rise to the challenge at the World Championships.

Yang Hao, a competitor in the men’s 10-meter platform event, believes he has not yet reached his optimal movement control and physical condition but is hopeful to recover in time for the competition.

The Chinese diving team will depart for Fukuoka, Japan on July 9. Among the 18 athletes representing the team are Tokyo Olympic champions Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, Zhang Jiaqi, and Wang Zongyuan. Their participation in the World Championships aims to further solidify China‘s dominance in the sport and prepare them for future competitions.

As the World Swimming Championships draws closer, all eyes will be on the Chinese diving team and their pursuit of excellence in the sport. Fans eagerly await their performances and hope for a successful outcome at the prestigious competition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

