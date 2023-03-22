Home Sports The Chinese Football Association announced the list of the second batch of clubs that have completed debt settlement: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu Rongcheng are listed-Social (Instant News)-Dongnan.com
The Chinese Football Association announced the list of the second batch of clubs that have completed debt settlement: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu Rongcheng are listed-Social (Instant News)-Dongnan.net

The Chinese Football Association announced the list of the second batch of clubs that have completed debt settlement: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu Rongcheng are listed-Social (Instant News)-Dongnan.net

The Chinese Football Association announced the list of the second batch of clubs that have completed debt settlement: Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu Rongcheng are listed

www.fjsen.com 2023-03-22 08:48:39 Source: Xinhuanet
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 20th. The Chinese Football Association announced on the official website on the 20th the list of the second batch of clubs that have completed debt settlement, including nine clubs including Guangzhou, Guangzhou City, Shenzhen, Chengdu Rongcheng, and Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic.

The Chinese Football Association stipulates that all clubs should fully resolve all wage arrears and arrears in the football industry before and after the 2022 season during this access review period (some international arbitration cases should be resolved in accordance with the relevant regulations of the AFC and FIFA) . The Chinese Football Association plans to announce the list of clubs that have completed debt settlement in two batches. Only clubs that have passed the debt settlement announcement and the admission review of league clubs at all levels in the 2023 season will be eligible for admission to professional leagues at all levels in the 2023 season. In the first batch of lists announced on the 13th, a total of 42 clubs in the third-level professional league have completed debt settlement.

So far, among the teams participating in professional leagues at all levels last year, clubs such as Hebei, Zibo Cuju, North Sports University, Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards, Hunan Xiangtao and Inner Mongolia Caoshangfei have not been included in the two batches of publicity lists and will lose their careers according to regulations. League qualification.

The Chinese Football Association stated that it will publicize the second batch of publicity lists for a period of 3 days (from March 21 to March 23, 2023). If relevant creditors have objections to the list, they can submit relevant materials to the Chinese Football Association. The Chinese Football Association will Timely processing of materials received.


