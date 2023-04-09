The Chinese Football Association announces the list and calendar of professional league clubs for the new season 2023-04-09 08:36:48.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The Chinese Football Association announced on the 7th the list and calendar of participating clubs in the 2023 professional league. In the new season, the scale of the Chinese Super League, Chinese League One, and China League Two has been reduced from 18 teams last season to 16 teams, and the participating clubs are all previously admitted clubs.

At the media communication meeting held on March 29, Guo Bingyan, the head of the competition of the Chinese Football Federation’s preparatory group, introduced that in view of the actual situation of the 48 clubs obtaining admission qualifications, after careful research, the scale of participation in the three-level professional leagues in the 2023 season is each 16 teams.

The Chinese Football Association also announced the league and FA Cup calendar on the same day. The Chinese Super League will open on April 15 and end on November 4; China A will open on April 22 and end on November 5; China B will open on April 29 and end on October 22. The Football Association Cup will open on May 17 and is tentatively scheduled to end on November 25.

In addition, in the 2023 season, the end time of the first transfer window of the domestic transfer registration of the Super League, China A, and China B clubs will be adjusted: the Super League will be adjusted to April 12, China A will be adjusted to April 19, and China B will be adjusted. for April 26.