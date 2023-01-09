Original title: The Chinese Football Association Cup produced the semi-finals

Xinhua News Agency, Nanjing, January 8 (Reporter Wang Hengzhi) The semi-finals of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Cup were all produced in Suzhou, Jiangsu on the 8th. The Shanghai Seaport team and the Zhejiang team respectively defeated their opponents and advanced to the semi-finals.

The Shanghai Seaport team and the Zhejiang team both won big in the first round, and there is little suspense about advancing. In the second round, the Shanghai Seaport team beat the Chengdu Rongcheng team 4:0. Wu Lei took the lead for the team in the 43rd minute. The foreign aid Oscar played for the Shanghai Seaport team again after more than 5 months and scored in stoppage time. a pass. In this way, the Shanghai Seaport team eliminated their opponents 8:0 in two rounds and advanced.

In the 2022 season, the champion Jinan Xingzhou team failed to “black” to the end. They lost 1:2 to the Zhejiang team in the second round. Gaudi scored two goals for the Zhejiang team. Tan Tiancheng, who came off the bench, scored a goal for the Jinan Xingzhou team city. The Zhejiang team advanced 5:1 in the two rounds and will face the Shanghai Haigang team in the semi-finals.

The other semi-final will be between Shandong Taishan and Shanghai Shenhua. The semi-finals will be held on the 11th, and a single match will be adopted.