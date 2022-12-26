Original title: The Chinese Football Association issued a heavy fine (topic)

Suspension of Guangzhou Football Association membership for two years (subtitle)

beijing nightNews (Reporter Li Li) Yesterday, the Chinese Football Association issued an announcement to impose industry penalties on the match-fixing incident in the Guangdong Provincial Games, suspend the membership of the Guangzhou Football Association for two years, and related 6 people were “banned” for life.

On August 7, 2022, in the men’s group A final of the football event of the 16th Guangdong Provincial Games, the Guangzhou football team defeated the Qingyuan football team 5-3 to win the championship. The Guangzhou football representative team scored 4 goals in a row in the second half, and there were many incredible phenomena including goalkeeper assists. After the game, the entry “Guangdong Provincial Games Final Match Fixing” quickly appeared on the hot search, attracting widespread attention. Under the guidance and supervision of the State Sports General Administration and the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Committee of the State Sports General Administration, the Chinese Football Association set up a special investigation team to go to Guangzhou to conduct investigations with relevant departments in Guangdong Province. On December 24, the Guangdong Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervisory Committee “Nanyue Qingfeng Net” issued a report on the accountability of the match-fixing incident in the men’s football group A final of the 16th Guangdong Provincial Games, and severely punished party members and cadres who failed to perform their duties and neglected their duties. Accountability, a total of 16 party members and leading cadres were severely dealt with, including various party warnings, government affairs records, dismissal and demotion.

The Chinese Football Association officially issued an announcement on the 25th, issuing heavy fines for this match-fixing incident. The Chinese Football Association stated that after investigation, Xie Zhiguang, the chairman of the Guangzhou Football Association, Wang Yajun, the principal of Evergrande Football School, Zhang Xiuyu, the vice principal, Cai Guanghui, the director of the player management department, Li Zifei, the head coach of the Qingyuan Football Team (an employee of Evergrande Football School), Qingyuan Football School Assistant team coach Chen Weihua (employee of Evergrande Football School) and others committed violations of discipline by manipulating the game to ensure that the Guangzhou football team won the championship. In this regard, the Chinese Football Association issued a penalty. The Guangzhou Football Association temporarily suspended the membership of the Chinese Football Association for 2 years, and banned the relevant 6 people from engaging in any football-related activities under the management of the Chinese Football Association. Chen Weihua was punished for the qualifications of the two coaches.

Looking back at the whole incident, it is not an accidental phenomenon. In August, there were many problems with the style of competition and discipline in Chinese football. On the evening of August 18, the Chinese Football Association issued 4 fines overnight. The reasons for the punishment involved conflicts on the field and accusations and abuse of referees. Chinese Super League Tianjin Jinmen Tigers player Yang Fan, Chinese Super League Changchun Yatai player Sun Jie, and Chinese Super League Qingdao Red Lions player Wang Jianwen were all suspended for 5 games. Lin Tao, an official of Liaoning Shenyang City Football Club, was suspended for 6 games. In addition to the suspension, the above-mentioned personnel have to pay different amounts of fines. Today, the relevant personnel of the “Guangdong Provincial Games Final Match Fixing” incident have been punished accordingly. For Chinese football, the purification of the stadium atmosphere and the maintenance of the development environment still need continuous efforts. The Chinese Football Association stated that they will continue to crack down on such incidents with a “zero tolerance” attitude, resolutely grasp the management of the competition style and discipline, and purify the atmosphere on the field.