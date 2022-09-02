China News Service, Beijing, September 2. The reporter learned from the Organizing Committee of the Chinese Handball Super League that starting from this season, the Chinese Men’s Handball Super League will be officially upgraded to the Chinese Handball Super League. The league will officially kick off on September 5, and it will consist of the men’s league and the women’s league.

As early as the beginning of the preparation of the Super League, the Chinese Handball Association planned to incorporate women’s competition into the league system in the 2020 season, so as to build a higher-standard competition platform for female athletes. However, the sudden epidemic made this plan have to be carried out. Pause button pressed. Thanks to the success of the domestic fight against the epidemic, as well as the continuous development and successful promotion of the Super League, fans can finally experience the women’s handball in this year’s game.

The Women’s League was originally scheduled to have 6 teams participating. Due to the needs of preparing for the Asian Games and the Olympic Games, the Chinese National Women’s Handball Club will go to Hungary to participate in the Hungarian Youth Handball League and will miss the Super League this season. Five women’s handball clubs, Shandong, Shanghai, Anhui, Jiangsu Jichun and Guangdong Si Teng, will serve as the “starting lineup” to compete in the Super League and go all out for the first professional league championship.

The men’s league is also worth looking forward to. This year, 10 teams from nine provinces and cities will participate. As the Chinese national handball team is training overseas, the U20 national youth handball team led by female coach Huang Hong will play on behalf of the Chinese sports this season. Although he is still young, the performances of young players such as Mao Raoxiang, Li Langxuan, and Guan Jiale in the last season have been eye-catching. The addition of the Tianjin team last year brought a lot of vitality to the entire league. This year, with the addition of three new teams from Shanghai, Fujian Longqi Shanquan and Shanxi Pingyao Ancient City, it is believed that the men’s league will stage a “top ten hegemony”. Peak play.

In terms of competition system, the men’s league will adopt a double round-robin system, while the women’s league will adopt a four-round competition system. The top two teams in the final round-robin competition will compete for the final championship. According to the schedule, the new season of the Super League will be officially launched in Chuzhou, Anhui Province on September 5, and will then be transferred to three cities before ending in December. The Organizing Committee of the League will also appropriately open the audience to watch the game on the spot, depending on the national epidemic situation and the epidemic prevention policy of the host place.

As a niche sport, the Chinese Handball Super League has become the “No. 1 engine” to promote the development of Chinese handball and an important cornerstone for the comprehensive revival of Chinese handball through the operation and promotion of the China Sports Group in the past three years. In the new season, China Sports Group will continue to be the title sponsor of the National Men’s Handball Club, and will also be the title sponsor of the National Women’s Handball Club to compete in the Hungarian Youth Handball League. (Finish)