The Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Achieves Domination over Chinese Taipei with Zhao Jiwei and Du Runwang’s Stellar Performance

Chinese Men’s Basketball Team Defeats Chinese Taipei with a 20-Point Lead

On the evening of September 28, the Chinese men’s basketball team secured a resounding victory against their longtime rivals, Chinese Taipei, with a final score of 89-69 in the second round of the Hangzhou Asian Games group stage. This win marks the team’s consecutive victory after two rounds, with a point difference of 59 points.

Despite the Chinese Taipei team boasting three CBA players, Lin Tingqian, Liu Zheng, and Zeng Wending, who were familiar with the Chinese men’s basketball players’ characteristics, the Chinese team managed to foil their opponents’ plans. The head coach of the Chinese Taipei team admitted that they had listened to the suggestions of these three CBA players during the pre-match preparation meeting, organizing a targeted strategy. However, the Chinese team proved victorious.

Right from the onset of the game, the Chinese men’s basketball team exhibited high energy and swiftly gained a 9-0 lead, establishing an early advantage. They finished the first quarter 11 points ahead, limiting their opponents to only 12 points. While the Chinese Taipei team made a comeback in the second quarter, narrowing the point difference to single digits with a 12-1 run, Du Runwang’s outstanding performance, including consecutive three-pointers, widened the score gap once again. In the second half, the Chinese Taipei team showed improvement, but Zhang Zhenlin, Zhao Jiwei, Hu Mingxuan, and other Chinese players maintained stability and contributed to the team’s victory.

Leading with an impressive 19 points and 7 assists, Zhao Jiwei was a standout player in the game. Duplicating a “routine operation,” Du Runwang played a surprising and pivotal role in the team’s success with his offensive and defensive skills.

As the last player added to the Asian Games roster, Du Runwang shone in this game, scoring 17 points, the second-highest on the team. After a disappointing performance in the first game, Du Runwang displayed immense confidence and determination, proving that belief in oneself is crucial, a sentiment endorsed by head coach Djordjevic. The coach commended Du Runwang not only for his improved shooting ability in the second game but also for his role on the defensive end.

However, despite the victory, the Chinese men’s basketball team continues to struggle in one area – free throws. In this game, the team had 17 opportunities at the line but only converted 8 shots, resulting in a dismal shooting rate of 47%. Even Hu Jinqiu, known for his high free throw shooting rate in the league, only made 60% in this match. Wang Zhelin, who received coaching from Yao Ming before the game, only managed to make 1 of 5 free throws. The team acknowledges the need for improvement in both basic skills and mentality, particularly concerning free throws, in their upcoming games.

Overall, the Chinese men’s basketball team demonstrated exceptional skill and determination in their victory against the Chinese Taipei team. With players such as Zhao Jiwei and Du Runwang leading the charge, the team is poised for success in the remainder of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

