[Global Network]The Chinese Basketball Association announced the 18-man training list of the Chinese men’s basketball team, led by Zhou Qi, three generals from Liaoning, and Beijing teenager Zeng Fanbo.

The specific list is as follows: Zhou Qi, Wu Qian (Zhejiang), Cheng Shuipeng (Zhejiang), Zhao Jiwei (Liaoning), Guo Ailun (Liaoning), Zhang Zhenlin (Liaoning), Zhao Rui (Guangdong), Hu Mingxuan (Guangdong), Zeng Fanbo (Beijing) , Wang Zhelin (Shanghai), Zhou Peng (Shenzhen), Zhu Xuhang (Xinjiang), Hu Jinqiu (Guangsha), Zhu Junlong (Guangsha), Zhu Mingzhen (Guangzhou), Jiao Boqiao (Guangzhou), Cui Yongxi (Guangzhou), Cui Xiaolong ( Kenya).

In order to prepare for the sixth window of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers, the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team will conduct training at the Shanghai Competitive Sports Training Management Center from February 1st to February 19th, 2023. Subsequently, the Chinese men’s basketball team will set off for Hong Kong to participate in the sixth window of the world preliminaries against Kazakhstan and Iran.