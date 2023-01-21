The Chinese men’s basketball team announced the training list for the sixth window of the world preliminaries 2023-01-20 10:03:40.0 Source: Xinhuanet

According to the Chinese Basketball Association, the Chinese Men’s Basketball Team announced on the 19th the training list for the sixth window of the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers, and many young players were selected.

The 18-person training list is: Wu Qian, Cheng Shuipeng, Zhao Jiwei, Guo Ailun, Zhang Zhenlin, Zhao Rui, Hu Mingxuan, Zeng Fanbo, Wang Zhelin, Zhou Peng, Zhu Xuhang, Hu Jinqiu, Zhu Junlong, Zhu Mingzhen, Jiao Boqiao, Cui Yongxi, Cui Xiaolong, Zhou Qi.

In order to prepare for the sixth window period, the Chinese men’s basketball team will train in Shanghai from February 1 to 19, 2023. Subsequently, the Chinese men’s basketball team will set off for Hong Kong to participate in the sixth window of the world preliminaries against Kazakhstan and Iran.

The head coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team, Djordjevic, answered some questions of concern to the outside world regarding the national team training camp. He said that the primary considerations for training list candidates are “health” (especially clear-headedness), “desire” (display on both ends of offense and defense) and “humility” (essential qualities for national team players). In addition, he will also pay attention to the degree of selflessness, the quality of defense, and the quality of defense includes the quality of personal defense and the ability to comprehend the overall defensive rules of the future national team, physical strength, athletic talent, and considerations for future national team construction.

Talking about the young players appearing in the training list, Qiao Shuai said: “I hope that through this recruitment, the talented young players in China will strengthen their understanding. The priority needs, and then let them continue to grow with this understanding. Physically, the Chinese men’s basketball team must respond positively to the physical elements of the world‘s leading teams such as Spain, France, and Serbia. These physical elements include size, speed, vertical Level jump, etc. In order to help the national team win as soon as possible, to better match up with high-level opponents without suffering losses, and to establish a stable foundation for confrontation with opponents at the World Cup and Olympic level, I must see behind the big tree A forest must show everyone how to advance this work, and this work begins with player selection.”

In the next nearly 20 days of training, Djordjevic said that the goal is to establish a tacit understanding of communication as soon as possible, so as to transform his personal basketball concept into a collective basketball concept, establish connections among the team’s internal personnel, and establish mutual understanding. Internal code of conduct, teamwork as soon as possible, forming a tacit understanding among the coaching staff as soon as possible, constantly exchanging opinions and strengthening communication between coaches and other team members.