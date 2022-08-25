Original title: The Chinese men’s basketball team faces Kazakhstan today and strives to improve the ranking of the world preliminaries

The Chinese men’s basketball team is about to start the next window of the World Preliminaries. The opponents are Kazakhstan and Bahrain. The Chinese men’s basketball team currently ranks third in Group F with a record of 4 wins and 2 losses. Kazakhstan is second and Bahrain is sixth. The Chinese men’s basketball team needs to win two games in this window period to further improve their group ranking, which will lay the foundation for them to finally get the top three in the group and qualify for the World Cup.

The Chinese men’s basketball team conducted overseas training after the Asian Cup. After these days of adjustment and preparations, the overall condition of the players has gradually improved. Although some players have also suffered some injuries, such as Zhao Jiwei’s nasal bone fracture and Guo Ailun’s leg strain, most players are in better physical condition than those in Asia. cup time.

In the second stage of the world preliminaries, the Chinese men’s basketball team was placed in Group F, and the Australian team was the first in the group, with a record of 6 wins and 0 losses. The second is the Kazakhstan team, with a record of 5 wins and 1 loss. The Chinese team and the Iranian team each have a record of 4 wins and 2 losses, ranking third and fourth respectively. Japan and Bahrain have a record of 2 wins and 4 losses, ranking fifth and sixth respectively. Since the 2023 World Cup Asia-Pacific region has a total of 8 places to participate, as hosts Japan and the Philippines will automatically get two seats, so the remaining 6 seats will be generated from the top three places in Group F and Group E. In the group where the Chinese men’s basketball team is located, the strongest is undoubtedly the Australian team, and they have a high probability of locking in the first place in the group. Then, the realistic goal of the Chinese men’s basketball team is to get second or third in the group, so as to qualify for the World Cup.

The Chinese men’s basketball team will also face Kazakhstan, Bahrain and Iran twice. On the 25th, the Chinese men’s basketball team will face the Kazakhstan team, and on the 29th they will meet the Bahrain team. Taken together, the game against Kazakhstan will be a tough battle. Although Kazakhstan failed to qualify for the group in the previous Asian Cup, they have been on the rise recently, beating Iran twice. In comparison, the game against Bahrain will not be too difficult to play. Even though the Chinese men’s basketball team narrowly beat Bahrain by only one point in the previous Asian Cup, the overall physical condition of the Chinese men’s basketball team was poor at that time. I believe that this time the two teams meet again, the Chinese men’s basketball team will not give their opponents too many opportunities.

In this way, the confrontation with the Kazakhstan team on the 25th will have a direct impact on the ranking of the Chinese men’s basketball team, and it needs to be won with all efforts.

the coach said

The overseas training basically achieves the initial purpose of the foreign training

The Chinese men’s basketball team arrived in Kazakhstan on the 22nd to prepare for the next game in the World Preliminaries. The Chinese men’s basketball team had previously conducted overseas training in Spain and France.

Du Feng, the head coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team, said that after these days of recovery, the physical condition of the players is gradually improving. In the process of overseas training, he also confronted some teams and tested the training results. Du Feng said that the team basically achieved the initial purpose of foreign training.

Du Feng said that during the overseas training process, the team warmed up with teams of different styles and characteristics in Spain and France, which basically achieved the initial purpose of the foreign training. Du Feng said: “The epidemic in the past two years has reduced the opportunities for exchanges and mutual learning in international competitions. I wanted to give the players more opportunities to exercise through this training. When I arrived in France, I also played a teaching competition with three teams. After that, I had an appointment with a local French club team to play a teaching game. The level of each opponent is different, but I think the concentration shown by everyone in the process is getting better and better each game. You can see By the end of each game, everyone’s physical recovery is also developing in a good direction.”

Zhao Jiwei’s nasal bone fracture has subsided a lot

Du Feng revealed in an interview that defender Zhao Jiwei suffered a fractured nasal bone during the previous warm-up match, and has not undergone reduction treatment since then. At present, Zhao Jiwei’s nose has subsided a lot. At the same time, Guo Ailun has some leg strains and is currently receiving active treatment every day.

A reporter from Beijing Youth Daily previously reported that the Chinese men’s basketball team had a warm-up match with the men’s basketball team of the University of California Berkeley during the French rallies. During the game, Zhao Jiwei injured his nose. But there has been no official clear statement about Zhao Jiwei’s injury. Recently, the head coach Du Feng revealed that Zhao Jiwei had a fractured nasal bone at the time, but due to the reduction treatment abroad, he would not be able to get on the plane within ten days, nor would he be able to follow him to Kazakhstan. Zhao Jiwei himself had a strong desire to play, and wanted to finish the game and play again. Going back to reset, the swelling of his injured area has subsided in the past few days, and it is much better than before.

At the same time, Du Feng revealed that Guo Ailun has some strains on the back of his thigh and is currently receiving active treatment every day. Sun Minghui, Zhou Qi, and Wang Zhelin all have different degrees of old injuries, and they are all in the process of treatment and rehabilitation.

off the field

Chinese men’s basketball team urgently recruits Guangzhou team Zhu Mingzhen

In order to strengthen the striker, the Chinese men’s basketball team urgently recruited Zhu Mingzhen from the Guangzhou team. At present, Zhu Mingzhen has joined the national team and started training. After the end of the Asian Cup, the striker Zhai Xiaochuan left, which made the team’s striker position still look a little thin. At present, the Chinese men’s basketball players in this position include Gu Quan, Zhu Junlong and Lu Wenbo. In order to better prepare for the next stage of the World Preliminaries, the Chinese men’s basketball team urgently recruited Guangzhou team striker Zhu Mingzhen recently. Zhu Mingzhen had previously participated in the training of the Chinese men’s basketball team.

The overall situation of the Chinese men’s basketball team is gradually improving. Although some players such as Zhao Jiwei and Guo Ailun have some injuries, the physical condition of other players is significantly better than the previous state in the Asian Cup. At the same time, the Chinese men’s basketball team also conducted detailed intelligence collection work on the two opponents of the World Preliminaries, Kazakhstan and Bahrain, which laid the foundation for them to play the two World Preliminaries. (Reporter Song Xiang)