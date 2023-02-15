Home Sports The Chinese men’s basketball warm-up match beat Tongxi Zhang Zhenlin with 41 points and 20 points with a true shooting percentage of 111%_Data_Competition_News
The Chinese men's basketball warm-up match beat Tongxi Zhang Zhenlin with 41 points and 20 points with a true shooting percentage of 111%

The Chinese men's basketball warm-up match beat Tongxi Zhang Zhenlin with 41 points and 20 points with a true shooting percentage of 111%

The Chinese men's basketball warm-up match beat Tong Xi and Zhang Zhenlin with 41 points and a true shooting percentage of 111% with 20 points

Beijing time on February 14th, last night, the Chinese men’s basketball training team, which was training in Shanghai to prepare for the sixth window of the world preliminaries, played a warm-up match with the CBA team Nanjing Tongxi in order to train the team. In the end, the Chinese men’s basketball team The training team beat Nanjing Tongxi 108-67.

According to the official data, the best performer of the Chinese men’s basketball training team is Zhang Zhenlin. He made 4 of 4 two-pointers and 4 of 5 three-pointers. He contributed 20 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Data, the true hit rate is as high as 111%.

The best performer of the Tongxi team was the small foreign aid Peterson, who contributed 15 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals in the game.

This warm-up match adopts FIBA ​​rules. The Chinese men’s basketball training team showed a fiery outside touch. The team’s three-point shooting percentage is as high as 53%, which is even better than the mid-range shooting percentage.

It is reported that the Chinese men’s basketball team will also have a warm-up match with the Shanghai men’s basketball team before departure.

