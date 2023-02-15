Beijing time on February 14th, last night, the Chinese men’s basketball training team, which was training in Shanghai to prepare for the sixth window of the world preliminaries, played a warm-up match with the CBA team Nanjing Tongxi in order to train the team. In the end, the Chinese men’s basketball team The training team beat Nanjing Tongxi 108-67.
According to the official data, the best performer of the Chinese men’s basketball training team is Zhang Zhenlin. He made 4 of 4 two-pointers and 4 of 5 three-pointers. He contributed 20 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Data, the true hit rate is as high as 111%.
The best performer of the Tongxi team was the small foreign aid Peterson, who contributed 15 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals in the game.
This warm-up match adopts FIBA rules. The Chinese men’s basketball training team showed a fiery outside touch. The team’s three-point shooting percentage is as high as 53%, which is even better than the mid-range shooting percentage.
It is reported that the Chinese men’s basketball team will also have a warm-up match with the Shanghai men’s basketball team before departure.
Return to Sohu to see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.