The Chinese men’s national football team has released their training roster for the upcoming Asian Cup in Qatar. The roster includes several familiar faces as well as one newcomer, goalkeeper Jian Tao.

The team has added Jian Tao, the 22-year-old goalkeeper from Chengdu Chengdu Team, as the only new face on the roster. He will join the team as the fourth goalkeeper, showcasing his solid basic skills and mature psychological quality. This will be his first time representing the national team.

The Asian Cup training roster also includes returning players who had previously missed the 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to injury, such as Jiang Guangtai and Wang Guangtai. However, naturalized center, Exxon, continues to be absent from the team.

The national football team will face Tajikistan in the first game of the group stage on January 13, 2024. The team will undergo training in the United Arab Emirates before the tournament, including warm-up matches against Oman, India, and local clubs.

The training roster currently consists of 26 players, but will need to be narrowed down to 23 before the Asian Cup finals. The team will finalize the participating list after considering possible injuries during the training period.

The team’s participation target for the Qatar Asian Cup has not been announced, but the goal is to advance to the quarterfinals. In the last two Asian Cups, the national football team reached the quarterfinals, and the team is hoping to achieve similar success this time around.

Overall, the Chinese men’s national football team’s training roster for the Asian Cup in Qatar features a mix of experienced players and a promising newcomer in Jian Tao. The team is gearing up for the tournament with high hopes for a successful outcome.