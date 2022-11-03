original title:The Chinese men’s team has an absolute advantage to win the gymnastics world championships and qualify for the Paris Olympics in advance

In the men’s team final of the 51st Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, England on the 2nd, the Chinese team won the championship with an absolute advantage of 257.858 points and 4.463 points ahead of the second-placed Japanese team. tickets”.

On November 2, the champion Chinese team players and coaches took a group photo at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

The host British team ranked last after the first three events, but then chased up all the way, and finally overtook the Italian team after the last horizontal bar event and won the bronze medal with 247.229 points. The Japanese team and the British team also qualified for the men’s team competition at the Paris Olympics.

In the men’s team qualifier, the Chinese team ranked fourth, and the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Japan team ranked first with a large advantage. Different from the “5+4+3” competition system of the qualifying round, the finals adopt the “5+3+3” rule, that is, 5 people per team sign up, 3 people participate in each event, and the scores of 3 people are included in the total score. The Chinese team consists of Zhang Boheng, Zou Jingyuan, You Hao, Sun Wei and Yang Jiaxing.

On November 2, the Chinese team members celebrated their victory after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

The Chinese team started with a pommel horse. Although Sun Wei, who was the first to play, made a mistake, he still scored 13.633 points with a good finish quality. Although the Chinese team only scored 41.032 points in this project, and its performance can be described as average, but in this project, other teams made more mistakes. None of the remaining seven finalists had a total score of more than 39 points. In this item alone, the Chinese team scored 2.566 more points than the Japanese team.

On November 2, Chinese team player Zhang Boheng competes in the ring competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

On November 2, Chinese team player Zhang Boheng celebrates after the floor exercise competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ying

“The most worrying thing before the game is the pommel horse. We made some small mistakes in the pommel horse. Sun Wei made the first mistake, but the Japanese team made more mistakes.” Chinese coach Wang Guoqing told reporters after the game.

In the next ring and vault, the Chinese team scored 43.632 and 43.332 respectively. After the first three events, the total score of the Chinese team has risen to the first place.

“After the vault is over, it’s a lot easier because the parallel bars at the back are our strengths,” said Wang Guoqing. Sure enough, the Chinese team performed very well on the parallel bars. In this single event, the Chinese team led all teams with a total score of 44.998 points.

In the next horizontal bar session, although the Chinese team made some small mistakes, the total score of 42.532 was enough for the Chinese team to enter the last event floor exercise with a leading edge. It can be said that as long as there are no bizarre mistakes, the Chinese team has won the team gold medal.

“We reduced the difficulty a bit during the floor exercise. Because of the advantage of 4:00, it was difficult for the opponent to catch up.” Wang Guoqing said.

On November 2, the champion Chinese team (top), the runner-up Japanese team (bottom left) and the third runner-up British team took a group photo at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Meng Dingbo

In the end, the Chinese team scored 42.332 points in the floor exercise, and the Japanese team’s Hashimoto Daiki also made a serious error in dropping the bar on the horizontal bar. The Chinese gymnastics team won the team gold medal with an absolute advantage.

“This game is also the most important game of this World Championship. To qualify for the Olympic Games, we didn’t say how perfect we should play at the beginning, but we hope that this game can help us find confidence and help us for future games, especially It is the Olympic Games that builds confidence,” said Zou Jingyuan.

The women’s individual all-around final will be held on the 3rd. Ou Yushan and Tang Qianjing of the Chinese team will participate in the competition. (Reporters Xiao Yazhuo and Zhang Wei)