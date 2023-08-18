The Chinese Olympic Team Announces Roster for Olympic Preliminaries: Training and Sprint Preparations Begin

Title: Chinese Olympic Team Announces Preliminary Squad for Asian Cup and Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Subtitle: Shanghai Shenhua Dominates the Roster as Chinese Olympic Team Prepares for Intense Training and Sprint Competitions

Beijing Evening News (Reporter Li Li) – Yesterday, the Chinese Football Association unveiled the much-anticipated list of players selected for the Chinese Olympic team. With a total of 25 players, Shanghai Shenhua boasts the largest number of representatives, with five players securing spots on the roster. Additionally, talented individuals such as Eiffeldin and Tao Qianglong have been included in the training list for this period, while Beijing Guoan’s Duan Dezhi and Liang Shaowen have also made the cut.

The upcoming 2024 Qatar U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers and the Paris Olympics Asian Qualifiers Qualifiers Group G competition will be hosted by China from September 6 to 12. Dalian has been chosen as the venue for this important sporting event. The Chinese Olympic team is set to go head-to-head with teams from UAE, India, and the Maldives in a challenging competition. The tournament is divided into 11 groups, with the top team from each group and the second-placed team from the four best groups progressing to the final stage of the U23 Asian Cup. Impressive performances in the final stage will earn teams the opportunity to compete for a place in the Paris Olympics.

The Chinese Olympic team will assemble tomorrow, commencing their preparation for the tournament. Their first match will be against the UAE team on September 6, followed by clashes with the Indian team and the Maldives team. Coach Cheng Yaodong expressed the team’s unwavering goal, stating, “Our objective has always been the same – to strive for first place in the group.” Recognizing the strength of their opponents, it is clear that the UAE team poses the greatest challenge. Therefore, the outcome of the first match will be crucial for the Chinese Olympic team’s aspirations.

With high hopes weighing on their shoulders, the national team will undergo rigorous training and thorough preparation to ensure they are well-equipped to face their formidable opponents in the forthcoming Asian Cup Qualifiers and Paris Olympics qualifiers. As the count-down to the tournament begins, all eyes will be on the Chinese Olympic team’s performance, as they strive to bring glory to their nation and secure a coveted spot in the prestigious Paris Olympics.

