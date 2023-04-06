Original title: The Chinese Super League kicks off on April 15th and will host the opening ceremony (quote)

The Super Bowl is on schedule this Saturday (theme)

Beijing Evening NewsReporter Li Li

Although the Chinese football world is going through an anti-corruption storm, the Chinese Super League is still advancing in accordance with the previously established policy of starting the game on April 15th. Six proceeded as scheduled.

This Monday, the pre-season referee training courses for the 2023 Chinese Super League and Chinese League One officially ended. A total of 252 referees participated in this training, of which 91 were candidates for the Super League referees. Since the referee training for the league coincides with the anti-corruption storm in domestic football, and many important people in the football world have been taken away for investigation before, everyone is highly concerned about whether referees are involved. However, in the end, all candidate referees for the new season of the Chinese Super League participated in the training and passed the assessment.

According to the plan, the Chinese Super League will start on April 15 and end in early November. At present, various tasks for the start of the league are also progressing normally, the site inspection is basically over, and the Beijing Workers Stadium will host the opening ceremony. Details such as the start time and specific schedule will be officially announced in the near future.

In addition, according to the competition plan, the Super Cup will start at the Huanglong Sports Center in Hangzhou on the evening of April 8. The opponents will be last season’s Chinese Super League champion Wuhan Three Towns and the Football Association Cup champion Shandong Taishan. The opening battle of each series of football events.

The Wuhan Three Towns team has successively won the Chinese League B, Chinese League One and Chinese Super League championships in the past three years. It is a dark horse in domestic football; The champion, and won the FA Cup for three consecutive years, has a solid foundation. In this campaign, the new Chinese Super League champions Wuhan Sanzhen team participated in the Super Cup for the first time, and Shandong Taishan team joined the Super Cup championship again. There are many stars in the two teams. In addition to many national team players, there are many powerful foreign aids such as Fellaini, Moises, and Stanciu. At present, the two teams are actively preparing for the game and vow to play in the best condition.

“The Super Cup is a ‘final’, an important tournament, which can bring a new and important honor to the club. I hope the players will, as always, remain humble and not afraid to lose, and show in the game With the determination to win, I also believe that the players will do their best to win the game.” Three Towns coach Pedro said.

Taishan team coach Hao Wei once won the 2016 Super Cup as a player. This is the first time he has led the team to play in the Super Cup as a coach. “The club attaches great importance to this event, and we have been actively preparing for it. Compared with last season, our lineup has remained relatively complete, and we have supplemented in individual positions. Everyone is looking forward to playing this game well.” Hao Wei said.