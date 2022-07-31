Original title: The Chinese Super League official shot to help solve the problem! Is it too late to increase the number of jersey advertisements to 5?

On July 30, the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation convened the heads of the Chinese Super League clubs and the local associations of the Chinese Super League to hold an online pre-match working meeting for the home and away games of the Chinese Super League in 2022. Calendar, competition organization, epidemic prevention, business, media and other related work arrangements.

Then the “preparation team” officially announced the detailed schedule of the remaining 24 rounds of the league and the situation of each round. Affected by factors such as the late start time of the league, the adjustment of the competition system in the middle, and the tight schedule running time, the organizers of the competition have racked their brains in arranging the competition schedule, especially the specific confrontation situation of each round, to meet the epidemic prevention requirements of the competition and the fairness of the competition. At the same time, the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation also encouraged clubs and their divisions to open the game site to the audience on the premise of doing well in epidemic prevention and security.

The official website of the Chinese Super League wrote: “On July 7, the Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Football Federation preparatory team issued the “Notice of the Chinese Football Association on the resumption of home and away games of the Chinese Super League in 2022″ to all clubs. The home and away work is progressing smoothly as a whole, 11 teams will return to home games, 2 teams will choose different home games, and 5 teams will temporarily go to the neutral home game in Haikou.”

As the Beiqing Daily reporter learned earlier, the 11th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League will start on August 5, and the league will end on December 17. All teams in the remaining 24 rounds will be played according to the home and away format of 12 home and 12 guests. The matchup follows the arrangement principle. Due to the special home and away game system under the normal situation of the epidemic, the specific schedule has been comprehensively considered in terms of epidemic prevention and safety (reducing the number of flights), travel costs, northern climate factors in winter, the balance of the team’s rest days, broadcast and other aspects. Factors, the overall balance of each team’s schedule.

In terms of epidemic prevention, epidemic prevention work will be carried out under the guidance of the local health department in accordance with the newly revised "Chinese Football Association Professional League Epidemic Prevention and Control Guidelines (2022 Home and Away Match Edition)". Epidemic prevention management implements a grading system. The first category of personnel is the main competition personnel; the second category of personnel is those who have close contact with the main competition personnel; the third category of personnel is those who need to enter the infield area or the restricted management area during a special period; the fourth category and the fifth category are no contact. class personnel. Set the restricted management area and implement the bubble management mode. The epidemic prevention officer of the competition area shall be set up by professionals from the local health department; the general manager of the club shall be the first person in charge of the team's epidemic prevention work; the epidemic prevention coordinator of the competition area shall be the staff of the competition area association. At the same time, the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation has also formulated an emergency response plan for epidemic prevention, in response to the sudden epidemic situation, the movement of team personnel is restricted, the venue is restricted, and even cases, close connections, and sub-close connections occur. The preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation encourages all competition areas to open spectators to the stadium to watch the game. The opening of spectator admission will be decided by the club and the organizing committee of the competition area after consultation with the local epidemic prevention and security departments. The meeting also explained business, media and other work. Especially in terms of equipment, considering the needs of the club's business operations under the new situation, the board of directors of the Chinese Super League decided to open more advertising rights from the 11th round, including the increase of advertising space for competition clothes to 5, and the opening of advertisements for training clothes and warm-up clothes. bit etc. Shi Qiang, head of the preparatory group of the Chinese Football Federation and deputy director of the Chinese Super League Organizing Committee; Liu Jun, deputy head of the preparatory group of the Chinese Football Federation, executive deputy director of the Chinese Super League Organizing Committee, and chairman of the Chinese Super League; in charge of the competition of the Chinese Football Federation preparatory group Guo Bingyan, executive deputy director of the Chinese Super League Organizing Committee; Liu Jie, the functional person in charge of the preparatory group of the Chinese Football Federation and executive deputy director of the Chinese Super League Organizing Committee, attended the meeting and delivered speeches. The heads of the Chinese Super League clubs and the local football associations of each division attended the meeting. Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Xiao Xun

