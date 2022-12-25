Original title: The Chinese Super League staged the finale on the 31st (quote)

The suspense of the championship and relegation is left to the end (theme)

Beijing Evening NewsReporter Li Li

Yesterday, the Chinese Football Association officially announced the time of the last two rounds of the Chinese Super League. The Chinese Super League this season will all end within the year, and the last round of matches will be played on December 31.

The schedule is all finalized

Specifically, the 33rd round of the Chinese Super League will all be played on December 27. Among them, the two games related to the championship will be played at 20:00 on the 27th. , and several games related to relegation will be played at 15:00 on the 27th.

The 34th round of the Chinese Super League will be held on December 30th and 31st. Among them, the two matches between Hebei team and Henan team and Shenhua team and Shenzhen team that have nothing to do with relegation and championship will be played at 15:00 on the 30th, while the rest of the games related to championship and relegation will all start at 15:00 on the 31st. The focus matches are the Taishan team against the Guoan team, and the Sanzhen team against the Jinmen Tigers.

Championship is still deadlocked

There are still two rounds left in the league, but the championship situation is still stalemate. On the evening of December 23, in the 32nd round of the Chinese Super League, the two championship teams both lost unexpectedly, and they still maintained the same score with only two rounds left in the league. Among them, the Wuhan Three Towns team was defeated 0-1 by Chengdu Rongcheng in stoppage time at the new home stadium, Chengdu Phoenix Mountain Stadium. According to official statistics, a total of 31,518 fans braved the severe cold and poured into the newly opened Phoenix Mountain Stadium to cheer for the home team. This is also a football match with the largest number of on-site spectators in three years. The Taishan team lost 0 to 2 to the Shanghai Haigang team and failed to achieve a lead.

In this way, with two rounds left in the league, the Three Towns team and the Taishan team have the same 72 points. In the last two rounds, the three towns played at home, against Zhejiang and Jinmen Tigers respectively. Both opponents had no desires, and the latter even gave up the round just now. It can be expected that it will not be too difficult for the three towns to score all 6 points. As for the Taishan team, the last two rounds are also home games, against Meizhou and Guoan respectively. In the last round of competition, both Meizhou and Guoan have used a large number of young players under the age of 23. As long as the Taishan team presents the strongest lineup to fight, it is not difficult to win, but if they want to defend their title successfully, they must look to the three towns of Wuhan Lost points.

Relegation is still in suspense

In addition to the fact that the championship situation is still stalemate, there is still suspense about the “relegated team”. On the afternoon of the 23rd, in the 32nd round of the Chinese Super League, in the three matches related to relegation, the Guangzhou City team defeated the Hebei team 4-1, and the Wuhan Changjiang team defeated the Dalianers 3-0. Both teams scored key 3 points. The Guangzhou team lost 1 to 3 to the Guoan team. With two rounds left in the league, they fell to the penultimate position. The prospect of relegation is worrying.

Judging from the current situation, except for the Hebei team that has been relegated and the Guangzhou team that is worrying about relegation, the remaining relegation spot will be between the Guangzhou City team and the Yangtze River team.

In the last two rounds, the former played against the Shenzhen team and the Cangzhou team respectively. The Shenzhen team had already activated the echelon to play in the league, and even abstained directly in the last round. It can be seen that it is not difficult for Guangzhou City to get points from them. The Cangzhou team also has no worries about relegation, and there is a high probability that they will not desperately grab points. In contrast, the Yangtze River team has a more difficult schedule. The two games are away games, and the opponents are the Chengdu team and the Zhejiang team. As newly promoted teams, these two teams have achieved good results this season and both have the desire to move forward. It is not easy for the Yangtze River team to score points in the away game.