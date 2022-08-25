The Hainan Daily reporter learned from the Hainan Sports Vocational and Technical College on the 25th that the China Table Tennis Association announced the selection method for the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships. .

It is understood that it is clear in the selection method that based on the latest world rankings announced by the ITTF on August 23, 2022, the highest ranked men and women in singles will be directly qualified for the men’s and women’s team competitions in Chengdu. In this way, the men’s team Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Wang Chuqin; the women’s team Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi qualified for the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships.

In addition, Chinese athletes ranked in the top 50 in the world and Chinese athletes who won the 2022 Middle East Series and the Hungarian Summer Series singles champion will be eligible to compete for the fifth person in the team competition. According to the rules, the men’s team’s Lin Gaoyuan, Xiang Peng, Yuan Licen, Liu Dingshuo, Lin Shidong, and Zhao Zihao’s six male players; the women’s team’s seven female players, Fan Siqi, Zhang Rui, Liu Weishan, Kuaiman, Chen Xingtong, He Zhuojia, and Qian Tianyi, will be The fifth person qualification of the team competition will be contested.

Lin Shidong’s world ranking is currently No. 49. At the beginning of this year, Lin Shidong’s world ranking was still outside the top 100. After several world competitions, Lin Shidong’s world ranking “has soared”.

It is reported that the Chinese table tennis team, which is undergoing closed training in Chengdu, will use the gap between closed training to hold the final selection for the team competition. The trials for the men's and women's teams are based on the best-of-five round-robin format.











Responsible editor: Xu Hairuo