The Chinese Table Tennis Team Arrives in Durban, South Africa to Start the World Table Tennis Championships-Sports-中工网

Original title: The Chinese table tennis team arrived in Durban, South Africa to start the journey of the World Table Tennis Championships

At 16:47 local time on May 12 in South Africa, the Chinese table tennis team arrived in the South African port city of Durban after a long-distance flight after finishing domestic training. Local Chinese and overseas Chinese in South Africa, Chinese-funded enterprises, people from all walks of life in South Africa and fans held a warm welcome ceremony at King Shaka International Airport in Durban to welcome the arrival of Chinese national table tennis players.

Since the host did not train in South Africa, the Chinese table tennis team became the first team to arrive at the World Table Tennis Championships.

The list of entries for this World Table Tennis Championships is: Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun, Lin Gaoyuan for men’s singles; Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong for women’s singles; Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin, Lin Gaoyuan/for men’s doubles Lin Shidong; women’s doubles are Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu, Chen Meng/Wang Yidi; mixed doubles are Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha, Lin Shidong/Quaiman.

The World Table Tennis Championships will be held at the Durban International Convention Center from May 20th to 28th. At that time, 128 players in men’s singles and women’s singles, and 64 pairs in men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles will gather here to compete. The champion will receive 2000 world ranking points. This is the first time that the World Table Tennis Championships has settled in South Africa, and it is the first time that Africa has hosted the World Table Tennis Championships since the World Table Tennis Championships in Cairo, Egypt in 1939. (Headquarters reporter Zhao Yinan)