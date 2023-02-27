Original title: The Chinese table tennis team won two gold medals in the major league branch competition

The second round of the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) branch tournament in Dusseldorf ended on the 24th. The Chinese team won the women’s singles and men’s doubles championships.

In the women’s singles final, Qin Yuxuan of the Chinese team played against Huang Yihua of the Chinese Taipei team. In the end, Qin Yuxuan ended the match 3:0 and won her first singles championship in the adult group. After the game, Qin Yuxuan said that she felt more mature on the field and handled the ball more stably in this game.

The Chinese team Liang Guodong/Niu Guankai won the men’s doubles championship with a 3:2 victory over teammates Cao Wei/Sai Linwei. In the deciding game, Liang Guodong/Niu Guankai led 4:0 at the start and won 11:6. “We played very well at the beginning of the deciding game, but (later) got anxious and made two unnecessary mistakes. Fortunately, we did not mess up and were firm (executing) tactics.” Niu Guankai said.

In addition, Japan’s Yuta Tanaka won the men’s singles championship, Germany’s Manz/Wan Yuan won the women’s doubles championship, and South Korea’s Park Kang-hyun/Kim Na-young won the mixed doubles championship.

Cao Wei/Sai Linwei won the men’s doubles championship in the first round of the WTT feeder match in Dusseldorf that ended a week ago.