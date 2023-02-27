Home Sports The Chinese table tennis team won two gold medals in the major league branch competition
Sports

The Chinese table tennis team won two gold medals in the major league branch competition

by admin
The Chinese table tennis team won two gold medals in the major league branch competition

　Original title: The Chinese table tennis team won two gold medals in the major league branch competition

The second round of the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) branch tournament in Dusseldorf ended on the 24th. The Chinese team won the women’s singles and men’s doubles championships.

In the women’s singles final, Qin Yuxuan of the Chinese team played against Huang Yihua of the Chinese Taipei team. In the end, Qin Yuxuan ended the match 3:0 and won her first singles championship in the adult group. After the game, Qin Yuxuan said that she felt more mature on the field and handled the ball more stably in this game.

The Chinese team Liang Guodong/Niu Guankai won the men’s doubles championship with a 3:2 victory over teammates Cao Wei/Sai Linwei. In the deciding game, Liang Guodong/Niu Guankai led 4:0 at the start and won 11:6. “We played very well at the beginning of the deciding game, but (later) got anxious and made two unnecessary mistakes. Fortunately, we did not mess up and were firm (executing) tactics.” Niu Guankai said.

In addition, Japan’s Yuta Tanaka won the men’s singles championship, Germany’s Manz/Wan Yuan won the women’s doubles championship, and South Korea’s Park Kang-hyun/Kim Na-young won the mixed doubles championship.

Cao Wei/Sai Linwei won the men’s doubles championship in the first round of the WTT feeder match in Dusseldorf that ended a week ago.

See also  European Cup 2020 | Denmark defeats Czech Republic 2:1, England 4-0 wins Ukraine's semi-finals

You may also like

Monday’s transfer of gossip: Salah, Leao, Xhaka, Milinkovic-Savic,...

Verratti after OM-PSG: “Kimpembe? He had worked very,...

By bike in Val Pusteria along the San...

Marseille 0-3 Paris St-Germain: Lionel Messi & Kylian...

Chieti beats Udine in the sprint

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Briton wins grudge...

Milan-Atalanta, Pioli: ‘Now I recognize my players’

Scattered considerations after Bayern Munich-Union Berlin (3-0) —...

Now the NGOs speculate on the dead

10 charming hotels surrounded by nature for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy