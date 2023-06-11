Home » The Chinese team lost 1 to 3 to the Iranian team in the World Men’s Volleyball League.
The Chinese team lost 1 to 3 to the Iranian team in the World Men’s Volleyball League.

Original title: The Chinese team lost 1 to 3 to the Iranian team in the World Men’s Volleyball League for three consecutive defeats

According to Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, June 10th, in the Nagoya station of the World Men’s Volleyball League on June 10th, the Chinese team won the first game and was pulled by the Iranian team for three consecutive games. The total score was 1:3 and the final score was 4 The result of the battle was 1 win and 3 losses, which ended the competition of this station.

In the first game, the two teams took the lead alternately. At 21:22, Peng Shikun scored directly with the serve to tie the score. After that, the Iranian team took the lead again. Next, the Chinese team took advantage of Zhang Jingyin’s consecutive scoring and seized the opportunity to win at 25:23. Next game. But the Chinese team was at a disadvantage later, and finally lost three games in a row at 15:25, 20:25 and 14:25.

In this game, Zhang Jingyin scored the team’s highest 20 points, and the team Jiangchuan contributed 9 points.

In the first three games, the Chinese team won the first game against Bulgaria, then lost to Serbia and France. After this defeat, the Chinese team’s world ranking dropped further, temporarily ranking 26th, while the Iranian team ranked 10th.

The Chinese men’s volleyball team will then move to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and face the host Netherlands on June 21.

