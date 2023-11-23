The Chinese team made it to the podium in the 3,000-meter speed skating World Cup for the first time and our district athlete Han Mei won the bronze medal-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

China’s Han Mei Makes History for the Chinese Speed Skating Team

In a historic moment for the Chinese speed skating team, athlete Han Mei from the Inner Mongolia region won the bronze medal in the women’s 3000-meter speed skating event at the 2023-2024 International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup Beijing Station. This marks the first time a Chinese athlete has reached the podium in this event on the world stage.

Competing at the National Speed Skating Stadium “Ice Ribbon,” Han Mei achieved a time of 4:05.45, securing her place on the podium and making history for Chinese speed skating. The 3000-meter event has traditionally been dominated by European and American athletes, but Han Mei’s impressive performance has proven that Chinese speed skaters are a force to be reckoned with.

“This is me, the real Han Mei is back,” Han Mei expressed her excitement after the race. She explained that her performance in the last station was not outstanding and she had been under great psychological pressure, making her unexpected achievement even more remarkable. Han Mei’s dedication and hard work have paid off, and her success serves as an inspiration for the Chinese speed skating team.

Han Mei’s achievement comes as part of the Chinese speed skating team’s successful transition from old to new, with athletes like Olympic champion Gao Tingyu, world champions Ning Zhongyan, and Li Qishi becoming core figures and the main force behind China’s speed skating success.

The Chinese speed skating team’s breakthrough at the 2023-2024 International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup marks a significant moment in the sport’s history, demonstrating the team’s dedication, talent, and potential on the world stage. As the team looks ahead to the Milan Winter Olympics, Han Mei’s groundbreaking achievement has set a new standard for Chinese speed skaters and instilled a sense of pride and excitement for fans and athletes alike.

The Chinese speed skating team’s success at the World Cup is a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and determination, and Han Mei’s bronze medal win has solidified her position as a rising star in the world of speed skating.

Share this: Facebook

X

