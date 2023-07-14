The Chinese Team Secures Three Gold Medals in Two Days at the Asian Athletics Championships

The Chinese Athletics Team has had a successful start to the 2023 Athletics Asian Championships in Bangkok, Thailand. After two days of intense competition, the Chinese team currently sits in second place in the medal table, securing an impressive total of 3 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 1 bronze medal.

On the opening day of the championships, the Chinese team made history by clinching their first gold medal in the women’s 4×100m relay event. The team, consisting of Liang Xiaojing, Wei Yongli, Yuan Qiqi, and Ge Manqi, delivered an outstanding performance in the preliminaries, securing first place in the group with a time of 43.86 seconds.

The final took place later that evening, and the Chinese team maintained its lineup, with Liang Xiaojing, Wei Yongli, Yuan Qiqi, and Ge Manqi once again taking to the track. Despite a slow start, the Chinese team showcased their strength and determination as they overtook the Japanese team, which had initially been leading. Ge Manqi’s powerful sprint in the final leg left no room for doubt as the Chinese team crossed the finish line in first place with a time of 43.35 seconds. This victory marked the first gold medal for the Chinese track and field team in the Asian Championships.

While the win was certainly a moment of celebration, the athletes were not completely satisfied with their performance. Wei Yongli expressed her disappointment, stating that she had hoped to achieve better results to increase her chances of participating in the World Athletics Championships.

In the men’s 4×100m relay final, the Chinese men’s team, composed of Wu Zhiqiang, Xie Zhenye, Chen Jiapeng, and Chen Guanfeng, displayed exceptional skill and teamwork, securing the runner-up position with a time of 38.87 seconds. The host country’s team from Thailand won the championship and also broke the national record with a time of 38.55 seconds.

The Asian Athletics Championships serve as a crucial platform for many athletes to compete for spots in the Budapest World Athletics Championships and the Paris Olympics. The Chinese track and field team sent a total of 48 athletes to participate in various events, aiming to showcase their talent and secure qualification for upcoming global competitions.

In addition to the relay victories, the Chinese team also achieved success in other events. Wang Qi claimed the gold medal in the men’s hammer throw with a remarkable throw of 72.13 meters. Zhao Jie secured the gold medal in the women’s hammer throw with a throw of 69.39 meters. The women’s javelin event saw Tokyo Olympic champion Liu Shiying finish as the runner-up with a score of 61.51 meters. Zeng Rui won the silver medal in the women’s triple jump with a final jump of 14.01 meters. Lastly, Liu Dezhu battled fiercely in the men’s 1,500-meter final, ultimately finishing in third place with a time of 3:42.30.

With such strong performances across various events, the Chinese Athletics Team is poised to continue their success in the upcoming days of the Asian Athletics Championships. The team’s outstanding achievements have highlighted their talent and dedication, and they are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the world of athletics.

Original title: The women’s relay overtook the Japanese team to win the Asian Athletics Championships, and the Chinese team won three gold medals in two days

Editor in charge: Wei Xiaofan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

