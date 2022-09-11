Xinhua News Agency, New Delhi, September 10. The Chinese team withstood the Japanese team’s distal counterattack in the semi-finals of the Asian U18 Women’s Basketball Championship held in Bangalore, India on the 10th, winning a thrilling 54:51, and will compete with the Australian team for the championship.

The Chinese team established a 15-point lead in the first three quarters, but in the last quarter, due to physical decline, the Japanese team kept getting closer to the score. The Chinese team successfully blocked the opponent’s three-pointer in the last defense, thus securing the final seat.

Both teams put up a game of high-intensity defense, neither shooting 40 percent from the field. The Chinese team had a slight advantage in rebounding with 46:41. Chu Huixuan made 7 of 10 shots and contributed a game-high 18 points. Li Wenxia and Hu Duoling scored 15 and 11 points respectively.

In the group stage, the Chinese team lost to Japan 59:76, ranking third in Group B with a record of 1 win and 2 losses. In the semi-final qualifying match on the 9th, the Chinese team defeated the South Korean team 70:53 and got the chance to meet the Japanese team again in the semi-final.

After the opening, the two sides fought hard to defend. The Chinese team limited the opponent’s fast break well in the first quarter, but at the same time made 6 mistakes. At the end of the first quarter, the Chinese team led 13:12. In the second quarter, the Chinese team opened up the situation on the outside. Chu Huixuan and Li Wenxia made three-pointers successively. After that, Chu Huixuan made two long shots. The Chinese team extended their lead to 11 points and ended with a 31:22 lead. first half.

In the second half, the Chinese team’s offensive continued unabated. Hu Duoling’s three-pointer opened a wave of 8:2 offensive climax for the Chinese team. The difference between the two teams in the middle of this section reached 15 points. After that, the Chinese team restrained the opponent’s counterattack by virtue of the protection of the rebound, and still held a 15-point advantage at the end of the third quarter.

As soon as the fourth quarter came up, the Japanese team scored 6 points in a row. Hu Duoling grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup, helping the Chinese team to stop the “scoring drought” in time. The Japanese team approached the score to 45:51, and Feng Guoguo made a layup at the critical moment, stabilizing the situation for the Chinese team. After the Japanese team narrowed the difference to 2 points, Hu Duoling fouled the opponent’s shooting at the last minute, and she made one of two free throws. As the Japanese team failed to hit the last outside shot, the Chinese team advanced to the final.

Australia beat Chinese Taipei 70-61 in the other semi-final that ended earlier. The finals will be held on the 11th.