The Chinese team won the nine-man singles in the Asian preliminaries of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships 2023-01-11 12:16:49.0 Source: Xinhua Net

The second round of the singles group match of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian preliminaries took place on the 10th. Among the 10 participating Chinese players, the veteran Ma Long played seven rounds and unfortunately lost. The remaining 9 people won the World Table Tennis Championship finals for the Chinese team Singles program eligibility.

In women’s singles, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Yidi, and Chen Xingtong defeated their opponents. Wang Manyu lost a game with Korean player Cui Hyo-joo, and finally she won with a 4:1 reversal. Wang Manyu said that he made more unnecessary mistakes in the first game, and the opponent played more aggressively. The second game was also behind 3:7, which brought a lot of pressure on myself, but I was able to bite down when I was behind in the second game, and I was more confident in the subsequent games.

In men’s singles, Fan Zhendong defeated India’s Desai 4:0, Wang Chuqin defeated Iran’s Aramyan 4:1, Liang Jingkun defeated He Junjie from Hong Kong, China 4:2, and Xiang Peng defeated Iran’s Huo Dai 4:1 Yi.

Wang Chuqin revealed that because his opponent defeated Lin Gaoyuan in the Asian Cup last year, he attached great importance to it. He had a lot of exchanges with Lin Gaoyuan before the game and asked Lin Gaoyuan for advice on the opponent’s characteristics. “His (Aramyan) ability to serve, backhand and defend is very good. If he can’t adapt to his rhythm, he will soon be pulled away by him, and it will be very difficult to chase. Although the score is stalemate, I The most important thing is to win at the critical moment.”

Malone’s opponent that day was Maharu Yoshimura of Japan. After the first six rounds, the two were tied. After that, Malone lost the tiebreaker at 3:11 and will participate in the next qualifying round.

The final stage of the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Durban, South Africa from May 20 to 28.