Home » The Chinese team won three medals in the women’s 10m air pistol at the start of the 2023 Shooting World Cup Finals – Xinhuanet
Sports

The Chinese team won three medals in the women’s 10m air pistol at the start of the 2023 Shooting World Cup Finals – Xinhuanet

by admin

The winning streak for the Chinese team continued at the start of the 2023 ISSF Shooting World Cup Finals in Doha, Qatar. In the women’s 10-meter air pistol event, Li Xue, Zhao Nan, and Jiang Ranxin of the Chinese team proved their dominance by taking the top three spots in the competition.

Out of the 14 participants in the event’s qualifying competition, Li Xue emerged as the leader with a score of 581 rings in the qualifying round. Following closely behind her were Zhao Nan and Jiang Ranxin, entering the finals in third and eighth place, respectively. Throughout the final round, the Chinese team performed admirably, eliminating players from Germany, India, Poland, France, and Serbia en route to securing the top three positions.

In the crucial moments of the final, Li Xue showcased her remarkable precision, scoring over 10 rings with each of her last four shots, including an impressive 10.8 ring shot. With a final score of 244.7 rings, Li Xue secured the gold medal, followed by Zhao Nan with the silver medal and Jiang Ranxin with the bronze.

On the same day, the men’s 10-meter air pistol event saw German player Walter clinch the gold medal, with Italian player Mona and Latvian player Vassermanis taking the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Unfortunately, Zhang Bowen of the Chinese team ranked 13th in the qualifying round and did not advance to the finals.

The thrilling competition continues on the 22nd, with the finals of the men’s 10-meter air rifle and women’s 10-meter air rifle events set to take place. The Chinese team’s early success has set the stage for an exciting and competitive championship.

You may also like

Refs admit they missed foul on what Pistons...

Martin Steinegger takes over from Matikainen

An email proves that Koldo controlled the arrival...

New football rule: Referee boss Fröh is open...

Fernando Gago, accused of ‘laying bed’ to the...

Football Limburg: reports and results February 24 and...

Hello, mom, Olympics: new measures to allow athletes...

Yunnan athletes show off their talents at the...

Toppmöller sees development but there is still room...

F1 Q&A: Andrew Benson answers your questions before...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy