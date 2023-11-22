The Chinese team won three medals in the women’s 10m air pistol at the start of the 2023 Shooting World Cup Finals – Xinhuanet

The winning streak for the Chinese team continued at the start of the 2023 ISSF Shooting World Cup Finals in Doha, Qatar. In the women’s 10-meter air pistol event, Li Xue, Zhao Nan, and Jiang Ranxin of the Chinese team proved their dominance by taking the top three spots in the competition.

Out of the 14 participants in the event’s qualifying competition, Li Xue emerged as the leader with a score of 581 rings in the qualifying round. Following closely behind her were Zhao Nan and Jiang Ranxin, entering the finals in third and eighth place, respectively. Throughout the final round, the Chinese team performed admirably, eliminating players from Germany, India, Poland, France, and Serbia en route to securing the top three positions.

In the crucial moments of the final, Li Xue showcased her remarkable precision, scoring over 10 rings with each of her last four shots, including an impressive 10.8 ring shot. With a final score of 244.7 rings, Li Xue secured the gold medal, followed by Zhao Nan with the silver medal and Jiang Ranxin with the bronze.

On the same day, the men’s 10-meter air pistol event saw German player Walter clinch the gold medal, with Italian player Mona and Latvian player Vassermanis taking the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Unfortunately, Zhang Bowen of the Chinese team ranked 13th in the qualifying round and did not advance to the finals.

The thrilling competition continues on the 22nd, with the finals of the men’s 10-meter air rifle and women’s 10-meter air rifle events set to take place. The Chinese team’s early success has set the stage for an exciting and competitive championship.