The Chinese U19 Men’s Basketball Team Finishes 10th in the World Cup

Chinese U19 Men’s Basketball Team Finishes 10th in the World Cup

Beijing, July 3 (Xinhua) – In the 9th to 10th qualifying match of the 2023 U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup held in Hungary, the Chinese team faced defeat against Slovenia with a score of 76-85, ultimately securing the 10th position in the competition, according to the official website of FIBA.

This is considered the Chinese team’s best result in the event since their seventh-place finish in 2013. Despite being plagued by injuries, which led to key players like Wang Junjie, Zhang Junhao, and Qu Xiaoyu being forced to sit out, the Chinese team exhibited remarkable determination and showed good tactical execution and willpower throughout the tournament.

Head coach Han Deng commended the players for their relentless efforts, highlighting their commendable performance. Despite having only 9 players available, the team fought until the end and showcased their skills.

During the game, the Chinese team took the lead in the first half, at one point leading 40-29. However, as the Slovenian team closed in on the score, the Chinese team’s advantage decreased to 62-54 in the second half of the third quarter. With 1 minute and 29 seconds remaining in the quarter, as Yang Hansen went off the court for a rest, the Chinese team experienced a decline in their defensive quality, resulting in frequent blockages at the offensive end. The Slovenian team then launched a 12-2 spurt, overtaking the score to 66-64 when Yang Hansen reentered the game in the final quarter.

The Chinese team managed to stall their opponent for a while, trailing 71-73 with only 2 minutes and 37 seconds left in the game. However, consecutive missed offenses by the Chinese team allowed the opposing team to open up a lead in the final stages.

Individual performances by the Chinese players were commendable. Yang Hansen scored 9 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, made 6 assists, and blocked 6 shots. Wang Haoran contributed 16 points and 6 rebounds, Sun Yahui scored 12 points, while Wan Menglin and Ma Mingkun each added 10 points to the team’s tally.

Reflecting upon the entire tournament, coach Han Deng expressed his satisfaction with the team’s progress, particularly after their training in Serbia. He confidently distributed playing time among the 10 players, giving everyone an opportunity to contribute and improve. The team displayed great tenacity and hard work, fearlessly challenging formidable opponents like France, Spain, and the United States. The World Cup experience has elevated the team’s style, tactical quality, and individual skills.

In the final match, the Spanish team emerged victorious, defeating the French team with a score of 73-69 to clinch the championship.

