Original title: Chinese women’s basketball team lost to Belgium in the warm-up match with a record of 1 win and 2 losses in Europe

On August 28, it was reported that the Chinese women’s basketball team was training overseas to prepare for the Women’s Basketball World Cup. In the warm-up match, the Chinese team lost to Belgium 73-78.

Yesterday, the Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the Belgian women’s basketball team 80-67.

As of now, the Chinese women’s basketball team has a record of 1 win and 2 losses in the European warm-up match this summer, and has lost to France before.

The 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup will take place in Australia from September 22 to October 1.

The Chinese women’s basketball team was placed in Group A in the World Cup group stage. In the same group as China, the United States, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, and Belgium, which is ranked No. 5 in the world, as well as South Korea, which is currently ranked No. 10 in the world, and the relatively weak Bosnia and Herzegovina and Puerto Rico teams.

(edit: small tree)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: