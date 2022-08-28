Home Sports The Chinese women’s basketball team lost to Belgium in the warm-up match with a record of 1 win and 2 losses in Europe_World Cup_China Team_Puerto Rico Team
Sports

The Chinese women’s basketball team lost to Belgium in the warm-up match with a record of 1 win and 2 losses in Europe_World Cup_China Team_Puerto Rico Team

by admin
The Chinese women’s basketball team lost to Belgium in the warm-up match with a record of 1 win and 2 losses in Europe_World Cup_China Team_Puerto Rico Team

Original title: Chinese women’s basketball team lost to Belgium in the warm-up match with a record of 1 win and 2 losses in Europe

On August 28, it was reported that the Chinese women’s basketball team was training overseas to prepare for the Women’s Basketball World Cup. In the warm-up match, the Chinese team lost to Belgium 73-78.

Yesterday, the Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the Belgian women’s basketball team 80-67.

As of now, the Chinese women’s basketball team has a record of 1 win and 2 losses in the European warm-up match this summer, and has lost to France before.

The 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup will take place in Australia from September 22 to October 1.

The Chinese women’s basketball team was placed in Group A in the World Cup group stage. In the same group as China, the United States, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, and Belgium, which is ranked No. 5 in the world, as well as South Korea, which is currently ranked No. 10 in the world, and the relatively weak Bosnia and Herzegovina and Puerto Rico teams.

(edit: small tree)Return to Sohu, see more


Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  The national football team strictly implements the bubble management model and submits the elevator use plan every day_Chinese National Team_Test_Japan Football Association

You may also like

Men’s Volleyball World Championships: China loses 0:3 to...

Inter, Bergomi on Inzaghi: “Wrong to distort oneself...

Casteggio debut this afternoon at home against Frog...

EA madly signed multiple contracts to escort the...

Turin, Juric: “Now I enjoy the ranking, better...

Kane’s record may end! Conte: No way I’m...

Coppa, the newly promoted Binasco is the first...

Bournemouth coach:I am terrified that the team is...

Milan-Bologna 2-0: goals from Leao and Giroud

Premier League-Firmino 3 passes 2 shots Dias 2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy